These high-stakes, high-pressure, highly-attended postseason showdowns are becoming old hat for the Twin Springs Titans, who go for their second consecutive Region 1D boys basketball championship on Saturday evening.

“We gained a lot of experience from last season [in winning region and reaching the state semifinals],” said Twin Springs senior Connor Lane. “I think we’ll be fine.”

The Titans (19-7) play Honaker (18-8) at 8 p.m. at Lebanon High School, which will be preceded by Eastside (22-4) facing J.I. Burton (15-11) in the Region 1D girls title contest at 6:30 p.m.

Twin Springs advanced by rolling to a 74-41 win over the Grundy Golden Wave on Thursday night in a regional semifinal clash at Riverview Elementary/Middle School that ended a few minutes after 10 p.m.

It turned out to be no semifinal squeaker for Twin Springs this time around.

The Titans lost on last-second shots to Grundy in 2020 and Holston in 2021 during Region 1D tournament semifinal play and survived for a 69-67 win over Holston in the same game at the same point last season.

Twin Springs was in total control this year against the Golden Wave. The Titans led 42-25 at halftime.

“I thought the guys did a good job of playing at our pace and forcing our pace on them,” said Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “I also thought we played great defense.”

That focus comes with valuable experience.

“That helps a lot for sure,” Webb said. “They were locked in and calm before the game, knew what the atmosphere was going to be like and what this event is like. I think it showed when they took the floor.”

Senior studs Connor Lane (28 points) and Bradley Owens (25 points) were the tone-setters as usual for the Titans.

“Gosh, man,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “Those boys can play. They shot the ball exceptionally well. I don’t think they missed a shot in the first half and came out the second half shooting the same way. It’s hard to do anything with that.”

It’s hard to predict a winner in the Region 1D finals either as Honaker is playing extremely well and is aiming to beat a third straight opponent from the Cumberland District. The Tigers have wins over J.I. Burton (54-41) and Eastside (55-34) this week.

“Honaker is a good team and tough defensively,” Webb said. “They are gonna pressure us and try to make us make mistakes. We play a similar style and we both like to get up and down the floor. It should be a fun matchup.”