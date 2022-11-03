Titan-ic matchup for Twin Springs, Rye Cove

A Scott County football feud that was temporarily put on hiatus – first by a global pandemic and then by one team not having enough players to safely continue a season – returns tonight in the grandest way possible.

The Rye Cove Eagles (7-1) host the Twin Springs Titans (6-2) with the Cumberland District championship on the line and to say this matchup is highly-anticipated wouldn’t do it justice.

In fact, there might not be enough words to accurately describe how fired up people are for this game.

Approximately 400 additional seats have been added as nine sets of bleachers were borrowed from Duffield Primary School, Grogan Park in Gate City and the Scott County Sports Complex, while additional parking will be available on Rye Cove’s practice field and the school’s front lawn.

The teams haven’t faced off in a game that counted since Twin Springs prevailed 34-24 over Rye Cove on Nov. 8, 2019.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic resulted in no VHSL season in the fall of 2020 and a positive COVID case led to the Eagles and Titans having to cancel their scheduled contest during the truncated spring 2021 campaign.

Last fall, Rye Cove forfeited its final four games when the team’s roster dwindled to a dozen players due to injuries and other factors and that wiped out the matchup with the Titans.

This year they’ll finally meet and the stakes are high. Very high.

“We haven’t gotten to play since my freshman year,” said Twin Springs senior running back Ryan Horne. “I’ve always loved this Game 10 rivalry. It’s a game no matter who is the better team, it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Technically, the teams have already gotten a chance to play against each other in 2022.

Twin Springs outscored Rye Cove 12-6 in a scrimmage setting that consisted of one half of football during a jamboree held back in August in Nickelsville. Nearly three months later, not much stock is being put in that rehearsal.

“That scrimmage means nothing this time of year,” said Titans coach Keith Warner. “Both teams have gotten better on both sides of the ball. Rye Cove tackles well and they can line up in multiple formations, so we will have to be able to adjust quickly to each offensive set.”

The Eagles started at rock bottom following the winless 2021 season, but a team that starts four freshmen, four sophomores and three seniors has not lost to a Class 1 opponent this fall.

They are one victory away from the program’s first outright Cumberland District title in 17 years as first-year head coach Gary Collier has overseen quite the transformation.

Rye Cove was predicted for a fifth-place finish in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll.

“Our kids have bought in quickly to what we are about,” Collier said. “We take each week and try to focus on being 1-0 that week. They have done that well. Our season has gone close to perfect and we couldn’t have written it much better. Our win against J.I. Burton was huge last week and I think it will help us in playing in this big game. Kids believe in each other and winning has helped that process.”

Warner is among those impressed at the job Collier has done in Clinchport.

“Gary is a good friend of mine. I got to coach with Gary at Gate City [as assistants], so I knew he was going to do a great job when they hired him,” Warner said. “He has come in with that group of kids and has done a great job. Offensively, they are clicking right now. He gets the most out of his kids. He will have that group competing at a high level for the next few years.”

Speaking of Gate City, the Blue Devils (7-2) host Ridgeview (8-1) just up the road at venerable Legion Field tonight with the Mountain 7 District title on the line.

Was there every any idea of moving one of the games to Saturday so Scott Countians could see both contests?

“No, it was never discussed,” Warner said. “We are keeping this week as normal as possible. We wish Coach [Jeremy] Houseright and Gate City the best of luck and want them to bring that championship back to Scott County. We’re always supporters of those guys on Friday nights.”

Warner is a 2006 Twin Springs graduate and played in some classic contests against Rye Cove back in the day.

“It was always a game I looked forward to as a kid,” Warner said. “It was for the district championship in 2004 and 2005 and I think it was for the championship in 2003 as well, so it was always a fun game to play in and both schools always packed the stadiums. In 2004 and 2005, Rye Cove stopped us near the goal line in the fourth quarter in both games to beat us. Those were always physical games with a lot of emotion. Obviously, I didn’t like those outcomes, but it was the best atmosphere as a player.”

Collier was a star quarterback at now-defunct Pennington High School from 1980-83 and the last game of the season for the Bobcats was always against the Jonesville Bulldogs. Those two teams consolidated to form Lee High in the fall of 1989.

He now gets to take part in another Game 10 showdown.

“Yes, sir,” Collier said. “Reminds me so much of the Pennington-Jonesville rivalry. Full crowd, standing room only, stacked three to four deep along the fence, playing for the championship. It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Warner has changed the fortunes at Twin Springs during his tenure as head coach and a big reason has been players like Ryan Horne.

Horne has rushed for a single-season program record 1,540 yards to go along with 23 touchdowns and has not lost a fumble.

“Ryan has had one of the best seasons that any running back in Southwest Virginia has had in a while,” Warner said. “He’s accomplished all that he has and hasn’t played a lot of second-half football the last four weeks. His leadership this year has really stood out. He and some of his fellow seniors have really taken control of this team and it is showing.”

Horne actually played some travel-league baseball with Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane.

“The game Friday is gonna be filled with excitement,” Horne said. “They’re rolling right now.”

So is Horne.

“The biggest key to my success this year is my guys up front,” Horne said. “They’re one of the best [offensive lines] around in my opinion they always tell me, ‘Horne you’re gonna have a great game’ or ‘Horne you’re gonna get in the end zone.’ they all have that drive in them that no one is gonna beat them up front.

“I also gotta give credit to my receivers, they have awesome downfield blocking making it easy for me to cut off them in the open field. The coaches did an awesome job in the weight room this summer and did an awesome job with conditioning to get us all ready for this season.”

Players on both sides will have to be ready tonight in the biggest football game most of them have ever taken part in

The Eagles and Titans have already clinched playoff berths, but Friday night’s contest is one that players on both sides will likely remember long after their playing days are done.

“These kids deserve this type of game,” Warner said. “In this type of atmosphere.”