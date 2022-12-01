Tigers expected to rule again in BDD

Black Diamond District

Girls Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Honaker (4) 16

2. Grundy (1) 13

3. Twin Valley 10

4. Council 6

5. Hurley 5

Honaker Tigers

Coach: Misty Davis Miller

Last season: 27-3

Key returners: Tailor Nolley,G/F, jr.; Valeigh Stevens, G, jr.; Alayna McNulty, F/C, soph.; Kalli Miller, G, soph.; Riley Hart, F/C, sr.; Kate Jessee, F/C, jr.

Promising newcomers: Abby Farmer; Julia Farmer; Kiley Ray; McKenzie Lowe

Key losses: Kylie Vance; Lara McClanahan

Outlook: Honaker entered dynasty territory last winter as the Tigers won their third straight VHSL Class 1 state championship and were dominant in doing so.

The Tigers closed the 2021-22 season on a 22-game winning streak and all of those victories were decided by 17 points or more. They haven’t lost to a Class 1 opponent since falling to Patrick Henry in the finals of the 2020 Region 1D tournament.

Honaker is the heavy favorite again this winter to win it all in the state’s smallest classification with six players back who played major minutes.

While it will be hard to replace the all-around excellence of Kylie Vance and Lara McClanahan, Honaker will still be hard for opponents to handle.

Sophomore Alayna McNulty (11 points, seven rebounds per game) and junior Tailor Nolley (10 points, four rebounds, three steals per game) are the cornerstones.

Nolley had 14 points, seven steals, two rebounds and two assists in a 49-28 pummeling of Parry McCluer in last year’s state semifinals, while McNulty scored a game-high 19 points in a 63-29 beatdown of Buffalo Gap in the state title game.

Valeigh Stevens (7.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg), Kalli Miller (4.0 ppg, 3.0 spg), Riley Hart (3.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and Kate Jessee (5.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg) are proven in the postseason as well.

Abby Farmer, Julia Farmer, Kiley Ray and McKenzie Lowe provide depth.

Coach’s Quote: “This team is a fun team to coach. I love their style of play. They are one of the most defensive-minded teams I have had and they like to run the floor and play fast. We want to work hard every day and continue to improve and be playing our best ball by postseason.”

Grundy Golden Wave

Coach: Hannah Stiltner

Last season: 17-10

Key returners: Heileigh Vencill, G, sr.; Jessi Looney, F/C, sr.

Promising newcomers: Jade Vencill, fr.; Kate Bostic, fr.; Sophia Belcher, fr.; Makailah Estep, fr.

Key loss: Madison Looney

Outlook: Grundy’s biggest loss of the 2022-23 season occurred before the season began and it didn’t come on the court.

Junior post player Madison Looney transferred to Wise County Central after averaging 17.6 points, 15.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game last season as Grundy finished as regional runner-up and reached the state tournament for the first time since 1998.

The Golden Wave still have plenty of talent, however.

The most notable returning starter is Jessi Looney (13.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.2 apg), who happens to be one of the most gifted athletes in Southwest Virginia. She won the VHSL Class 1 state cross country championship.

Heileigh Vencill (seven points, four assists, two rebounds per game) is the other veteran presence for the Wave.

Coach’s Quote: “This group of girls plays hard, fast and in-your-face basketball. This is honestly the most athletic and talented group of girls I have ever coached. They work so hard and are determined to do well. I am really excited to watch them succeed this season.”

Twin Valley Panthers

Coach: Brian Moore

Last season: 17-7

Key returners: Morgan Lester, G, sr.; Haylee Moore, F, sr.; Rayne Hawthorne, F, jr.; Abi Deskins, C, sr.

Promising newcomers: Cheyanna Davis, G, soph.; Kiara Gross, G, fr.; Dezi Deel, G/F, soph.

Key losses: Lexi Fuller; Kamryn Vance; Hannah Belcher; Madison Deskins

Outlook: It’s more about quality than quantity when it comes to the Twin Valley Panthers as the roster numbers just seven players.

However, one of those players is Haylee Moore, a 6-foot senior post player who was a first-team All-Region 1D performer a season ago after averaging 19.2 points, 17.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 blocks and 2.3 steals per game. She finished the season with 21 double-doubles as Twin Valley reached the Region 1D tournament.

Senior guard Morgan Lester and junior forward Rayne Hawthorne also return.

Sophomore guard Cheyanna Davis is a transfer from Grundy. Abi Deskins, Dezi Deel and freshman Kiarra Gross round out the lineup.

Coach’s Quote: “We are excited about the upcoming season and hope to build off last season’s success. We have four veterans on the squad who know our system, our terminology and what we expect out of them. The newcomers will have to adjust and learn on the fly, they have some big shoes to fill. This team is gonna have to work as hard on offense as they do on defense. We will have to value each possession, limit turnovers and control the tempo in order to be competitive down the stretch. With a roster of only seven players we will have to play smart on defense and be well conditioned. “

Council Cobras

Coach: Neil Rasnake

Last season: 0-22

Key returners: Isabelle Stevens, G, jr; Izabella Ratliff, F, jr.

Promising newcomers: Ella Rasnake, G, fr.; Kayla Johnson, F, fr.; Bailey Keene, C, soph.

Key loss: Brianna Stevens

Outlook: The Council Cobras have a young team and ninth-grader Ella Rasnake is the catalyst.

She scored 13 points in her varsity debut on Tuesday, a 38-29 loss at Holston in a game Council led by seven points after the opening quarter.

Rasnake qualified for the VHSL state cross country meet and was also a volleyball standout for the Cobras as she is one of the best youngsters in Region 1D.

Juniors Isabelle Stevens and Izabella Ratliff are the returnees for the Cobras.

Kayla Johnson, Bailey Keen, Madison Stevens and McKenzie Street will also contribute. A sophomore post player, Keen had seven points in that loss to Holston.

Coach’s Quote: “This season will definitely be a learning process for this year’s edition of the Cobras. Hopefully, this young group of ladies mixed with a few returning players can continue to grow as a team and improve every day to become a very competitive team in the near future.”

Hurley Rebels

Coach: Adam Keen

Last season: 3-19

Key returners: Rylee Jackson, G, soph.; Jayda Hilton, G, soph.; Kara Hagerman, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Brianna Stacy, F, fr.; Breeanna Lester, C, soph.; Ciara Coleman, G, fr.; Rylea Blankenship, G, fr.; Madison Hagy, F, fr.

Key loss: Emily Justice

Outlook: Hurley’s top two scorers and leading rebounder from the 2021-22 season are back on the court and that gives second-year head coach Adam Keen reason to be optimistic.

Sophomores Rylee Jackson and Jayda Hilton were the top point producers for the Rebels a season ago and should be even better with varsity experience. Senior forward Kara Hagerman was Hurley’s best rebounder a season ago.

That trio of experienced players will be surrounded by a group of talented freshmen in Brianna Stacy, Ciara Coleman, Rylea Blankenship and Madison Hagy. Sophomore Breanna Lester will also make her varsity debut.

Coach’s Quote: “My team has to learn how to develop winning habits. Overall, I am satisfied with the work they have put in during the offseason. I look forward to what the season will bring. I am satisfied with my team and I excited to see how they will continue to grow.”