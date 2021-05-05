TIGER
BRISTOL, Va.—A grand jury in Bristol, Virginia, has indicted a city police officer on a murder charge in connection with a fatal officer-invol…
A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.
The Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence originated in 1982 to recognize an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.
The sudden death of former NASCAR driver Eric McClure of Abingdon on Sunday due to unknown causes sparked reactions across the region and nation. McClure was 42.
Online retailer giant Amazon announced Wednesday its plans to establish a delivery center in Bristol, Virginia that is expected to create about 200 to 300 jobs.
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42.
The waters of Boone Lake have begun swallowing stretches of land that have been dry — and in some cases overgrown — during the Tennessee Valley Authority’s yearslong repair of Boone Dam.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Michigan-based car wash brand announced Thursday its newest franchise will open soon at the entrance of The Pinnacle.
GLADE SPRING, Va. — A driver died Saturday afternoon on I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, near Glade Spring, according to state police.
Bond has been set at $50,000 for a woman arrested Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee, on several charges, including felony reckless endangerment.