They were tops at ties, superior at stalemates, the dudes of draws, the dukes of deadlocks and on equal footing with most of their foes.

A deep dive into the herculean research project undertaken by Bluefield, West Virginia, resident Rick Baker – a football historian who has compiled scores for high school teams in several surrounding states and provided an invaluable resource at www.fourseasonsfootball.com – finds that Virginia High established the far Southwest Virginia record for single-season ties in 1923.

Head coach Curt “C.C.” Thompson’s club went 5-1-5 that year, one of the truly bizarre records ever posted in these parts.

Graham nearly equaled the mark in 1957 when Lawrence “Burrhead” Bradley’s squad finished 4-2-4 as close contests with Bluefield (West Virginia), Marion, Tazewell and Grundy ended without a winner.

Saltville was 9-0-1 in 1936, one year after Coeburn finished 7-0-3. Meanwhile, Lebanon went 6-0-3 in 1960.

Clintwood (12-0-1) had a third line on its final record en route to the 1974 VHSL Group A state title.

The 1982 Powell Valley Vikings were the last VHSL state football champion from these parts to have a tie on their ledger as they went 12-0-1, tying J.J. Kelly, 7-7, in their fourth game of the year.

The only time the Patrick Henry Rebels didn’t lose over the span of 40 games from Nov. 1974 through Nov. 1978 was a 6-6 draw with Richlands in ’77.

In case you were wondering about the teams across the state line, Tennessee High’s final tie was in 1969 and Sullivan East had one stalemate in program history: a 21-21 game against Greeneville in the Patriots’ final contest of 1971.

Ah yes, the unfulfilling result of a tie.

Perhaps the most famous of such games in Southwest Virginia occurred on Oct. 11, 1968 when the Appalachia Bulldogs and Gate City Blue Devils played to a 6-6 standstill in front of an estimated crowd of 12,000-plus in Wise County.

Edd “The Stonega Stallion” Clark scored on a 4-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the contest for Appalachia, but the extra-point kick attempt sailed wide.

Gate City answered with 10:13 left in the second quarter on Mike Foster’s 37-yard scoring strike to Alex Broadwater. The conversion run failed.

That was it as the defenses dominated the rest of the way. Appalachia owned the time of possession battle, but was turned away in the red zone on several occasions.

The huge crowd that filed out of the place (one Appalachia alum had driven from Kansas City to attend the game) got to see the legendary Clark run for 149 yards on 34 carries, witnessed two of the area’s most famed coaches in Gate City’s Harry Fry and Appalachia’s Jim Riggs match wits and saw plenty of hard hits doled out on both sides.

“There was nothing stale about the tie,” Meyer Anthony wrote in the Bristol Herald Courier.

Fans just didn’t get a winner during a season in which the Bulldogs finished 9-0-1 and Gate City went 8-1-1.

The Virginia High School League passed legislation making regular-season ties a thing of the past beginning in 1987.

The last game in far Southwest Virginia to end with such a result came on Nov. 1, 1986 as the J.J. Kelly Indians and Pound Wildcats ended in a 22-22 deadlock in a game that had originally been scheduled for Friday, but was rescheduled for the following day.

Kelly scored with 1:49 remaining on Jody Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run and Eddie Boles fired a two-point conversion pass to Eric Martin to knot things up.

“Had no idea that was the last tie,” Boles said. “Being a rivalry game and finding out at the end of the game by our coaches telling us that that was it, it was very disheartening, especially us seniors. We felt like we had the momentum late in the game and could’ve pulled out the win.”

It was one of three ties in the area that year as Gate City vs. Marion (16-16) and Rye Cove vs. Patrick Henry (6-6) both ended in stalemates on Sept. 19, 1986.

So, back to Virginia High’s squad from a century ago.

The team featured a freshman running back who would eventually star at the University of Tennessee and be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame by the name of Gene McEver and two guys who got in the news business.

Gene “Pappy” Thompson played for the team before he became the beloved sports editor at the Bristol Herald Courier.

So did Walter Crockett, who most remember as a newsman at WCYB who delivered popular editorials on the station.

Ted Gilmer chronicled the VHS team for the Bristol Herald Courier that fall and on five occasions had to write a game story about a contest in which nobody won.

Here’s how it went down with the words provided by Gilmer.

Oct. 5: Virginia High 0, Science Hill 0.

Playing under the most favorable conditions for football yet this season, Virginia High School and Johnson City High School battled for a nothing and nothing tie in the most thrilling game of the season at Tenneva Park at four o’clock yesterday afternoon. A good-sized crowd witnessed the game. As is shown by the score, both teams were about evenly matched as to strength and weight.

Oct. 19: Virginia High 0, Morristown 0.

Virginia High School, playing their first game on a foreign gridiron of the season, playing on a field that was a sea of mud outweighed in both the line and backfield, put up one of the best performances made by an Orange and Black team in four years yesterday in Morristown, Tennessee when they held the strong Morristown High School to a 0 to 0 score, outplaying them in the second and third quarters and gaining an even break in the first and fourth quarters.

Nov. 2: Virginia High 6, Salem 6. VHS took the Norfolk and Western Train 14 to get to the game.

Virginia High and Salem High School played to a 6 to 6 tie in a hard fought game in Salem yesterday afternoon, both teams playing faultless football throughout the contest.

The Virginians took the lead in the final minute of the first quarter after a series of plays had carried the ball to Salem’s fifteen yard line and two forward passes to S. Rutherford, two of the prettiest plays of the game, put the ball over the line, the try for point going wide of the goal posts.

The teams fought on an even basis until the closing minutes of the third quarter after the Virginians scored their touchdown and the closing of the quarter witnessed a dazzling offense by Salem that put the ball on the fifteen yard line where it was carried over by Haislip on two successive plays.

Nov. 5: Virginia High 6, Science Hill 6.

Virginia High and Johnson City High, for the second time of the season, fought to a tie game yesterday afternoon in Johnson City. But while the first game resulted in a scoreless tie the second encounter between the two teams yesterday afternoon developed that both had increased their scoring power.

Nov. 15: Virginia High 0, Salem 0.

A tackle by Virginia High’s Nelson Rutherford after he chased down a Salem player who had intercepted a pass, saved the shutout for the Bristolians.

Battling fiercely to a nothing and nothing tie the elevens from Virginia High and Salem High put up a thrilling exhibition of football with all the elements of the game brought boldly forward on Tenneva Field yesterday afternoon.

The game was replete with brilliant plays by both teams and individual players and in the effort of both teams to win, practically every kind of football play known to the game was pulled off by one or the other of the teams.

The game was marred by frequent fumbles by both teams. However this only served to keep the spectators in a state of tense excitement throughout the game because of the element of fear that a recovered fumble was going to mean a touchdown and victory for one of the teams. Salem flashed a mighty offensive while the Virginians were best on defense.

Virginia High faced Salem for a third time and won 18-0.

The Bearcats (even though they weren’t referred to by that nickname at the time) also trounced Tennessee High for the city championship, rolling to a 41-0 victory.

On that day, they weren’t fit to be tied.

Now, for a look at high school football moments that occurred this week in history:

Sept. 13, 1958

Jimmy Ray Carter scored four touchdowns in Wise’s 31-13 pounding of Pound. … Tommy Gardner threw two touchdown passes to Preston Williams as Big Stone Gap collected a 13-0 win over Coeburn. … Hank Odum threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Mickey Deel in the first quarter and scored on a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter to highlight William King of Abingdon’s 13-7 besting of Bassett.

Sept. 15, 1967

Pound’s Gerald Mullins scored two touchdowns in the game’s final five minutes as the Wildcats rallied for a 12-7 win over Powell Valley. Mullins scored on a 9-yard touchdown run and then the game-winner came on a 38-yard scoring strike from Randall Cantrell to Mullins. … Herman Sanders rushed for 172 yards on 14 carries as Tennessee High trumped John Battle, 12-6. … Benny Bailey scored three touchdowns in Virginia High’s 27-0 vanquishing of Grundy.

Sept. 17, 1976

Darryal Wilson threw three touchdown passes and also rushed for two scores as Virginia High overpowered Patrick Henry, 41-8. Jason Pelham, Dave Canter and John Austin were at the receiving end of Wilson’s scoring strikes. … Chris Wright rushed for a touchdown and also tossed a TD pass to David Mullins in Holston’s 49-6 flattening of Fries. John Cato added two touchdowns for the Cavaliers, while Ricky Widner, Andy McCall and Tony Wilson also reached the end zone for the winners. … Preston Brickey led the way for Rich Valley’s defense as the Steers held the Chilhowie Warriors to 97 yards of total offense in a 14-0 win. Mike Olinger had a touchdown run and a TD pass to Jerry Olinger in the victory.

Sept. 15, 1995

Danny Dorton (11 carries, 178 yards) and Thomas Jones (19 carries, 171 yards) powered Powell Valley to a 34-13 triumph over Richlands. … Lee High’s Jeremy Pendergraft passed for 168 yards and threw touchdown passes to Chester Riggs and Jodi Mullins as the Generals grabbed a 33-23 win over Gate City. … Scott Hoover, Shane Ashby and Devon Coleman had touchdown runs for Patrick Henry in a 21-8 victory over Castlewood.

Editor’s Note: This column originally appeared in the 2017 Bristol Herald Courier, but has been updated to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Virginia High’s season of ties.