VOLLEYBALL

Abingdon 3, Wise County Central 0

Gracie Statzer had 21 kills and four blocks and Ella Kiser contributed 22 assists, 17 digs and seven kills to lead Abingdon to a 27-25, 25-20, 25-20 Mountain 7 District home victory over Wise County Central on Thursday night.

Ava Kiser added 15 digs and 13 assists for the Falcons (4-0), while Richlands transfer Annsley Trivette tallied six kills, four blocks and three aces.

Emmah McAmis led Wise Central with 17 kills and 12 digs, Sophie Fleming added 16 digs and Abbie Jordan dished out 16 assists for the Warriors.

West Ridge 3, Tennessee High 1

Mollee Cutshall had 11 kills, Rylee Haynie had 10 kills and sister Madison Haynie added nine to lead West Ridge to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17 Big 6 Conference road win over the Vikings.

Allie Reilly and Casey Wampler had six kills each for the Wolves (14-6). Faith Wilson dished out 41 assists, 13 digs and three aces, while Kari Wilson had 18 digs, Maggie Niebruegge added 14 digs and Laynie Jordan had 11.

Sophie Meade led Tennessee High (15-9, 2-4) with eight kills, while Erin Littleton had seven kills and six blocks. Ashton Blair also had seven kills, while Sydnee Pendland had 17 digs and Bree Adams handed out 25 assists for the Vikings, who will host Virginia High on Monday.

Ridgeview 3, Lee High 1

Leah Sutherland had 26 kills and Mckinley Owens added 37 assists and five digs to lead the Wolfpack to a 25-21, 25-15, 12-25, 25-16 Mountain 7 District victory over the Generals.

Jaecey Dingus (nine digs, two aces), Mackenzie Wright (10 digs, two blocks), Tsega Mullins (nine kills), Caiti Hill (19 digs, four kills) and Braelynn Strouth (seven digs, four kills) also contributed for Ridgeview.

Rye Cove 3, Twin Valley 0

Natalie Fannon had seven kills, Gracie Turner added six and Alidia Kern distributed 11 assists and recorded 10 aces in the Eagles' 25-20, 25-7, 25-16 non-district win over the Panthers.

Jalynn Rogers (15 service points, seven digs, four kills, three aces), Naquila Harless (11 digs, 6 service points), Gracen Chavez (four kills, four assists) and Allison Akers (seven assists) also contributed for Rye Cove. Kern also had 26 service points and four digs in the win.

Twin Springs 3, Honaker 2

Kate Jessee recorded 11 kills and 16 service points and Kalli Miller contributed 22 digs in Honaker's 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-9 five-set non-district loss to the Titans.

Carey Keene added seven kills and Valeigh Stevens and Grayson Whited had 16 assists apiece for the Tigers, which dropped to 4-3 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 4, Dobyns-Bennett 2

Aryana Patterson scored a hat trick with three goals as the Vikings rallied past the Indians with a trio of second half goals.

Sydney Clark also had a goal for Tennessee High, which trailed 2-1 at halftime. Abby Littleton had three assists, while Chloe Shelley had an assist and also recorded 11 saves in goal for the Vikings.