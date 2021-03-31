 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms continue, colder weather expected tomorrow
Temperatures will reach the low 60s today with forecasted rain and thunderstorms for the bulk of the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s.

Colder weather is forecasted for tomorrow with a high of 39 degrees and clouds during the day and low 20s at night.

