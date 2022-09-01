THS wins 5-set volleyball thriller over East

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Sydney Pendland piled up 30 digs and Marley Johns hammered home 16 kills and Tennessee High pretty much needed every one of them in an epic battle at Sullivan East on Thursday night.

The Vikings overcame a 24-22 deficit to force a fifth set and prevailed 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-13 in a two-hour and twenty minute Three Rivers Conference thriller at the Dyer Dome.

Right down to game’s final point, Sullivan East’s Hannah Hodge made a remarkable save near the student section on the second hit to get the ball in position to return over the net, but the Patriots couldn’t finish, touching off a jubilant celebration from Tennessee High (5-0, 10-2).

The match would’ve provided grand drama between first-time opponents, but the backyard braw made it even more intense.

“It feels amazing being able to beat them,” Pendland said. “And it’s even better when considering I have friends on their team. I could go off the court right now and hug them and tell them good game. And that’s the best part of playing East.”

Pendland made crowd-stunning, one-armed lunging digs.

“All that goes through my head during the game is don’t let the ball hit the floor,” she said. “No matter what, don’t let it hit the floor.”

A lot of balls hit the floor after Johns tees off on them.

“When the game’s really close you definitely won’t her and Sydney on the floor,” Vikings coach Mary Johnson said. “We needed this. We hadn’t gone five sets all year long. And I feel like both teams played really well. Both teams were fighting. And we were just one point extra tonight.”

Hare had 22 kills and 14 digs for the Sullivan East (3-2, 5-7).

“Jenna Hare played out of her mind,” East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “We played good enough to win. Tonight was the best we’ve played this season. And I told them, ‘Don’t you drop your heads. Don’t you be ashamed, because you played out of your heads tonight.’ We covered balls tonight that we’ve been letting fall. I was super-proud of their aggression.

Graybeal did see East’s inexperience surface a number of times in critical spots, but she never spotted fear.

“Even in that fourth set, we were down, and we came back,” Graybeal said. “I wish we could’ve finished it.”

Tennessee High jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the final set. Hare tied the score, 13-13, with back-to-back kills. But the Vikings bounced back for the match’s final two points.

“I think they had a couple of times where they could’ve finished it (in the fourth set),” Johnson said. “The thing with that is, and I know people think I’m crazy, but we need to learn to come from behind. It kind of tests your character, tests your grit. I think tonight was probably good for both teams.”

Ashton Blair and Bree Adams tallied 22 and 20 assists, respectively, for Tennessee High. Blair also had 10 kills. Madison Blair had 14 kills and 10 digs.

Meghan Johnson had 11 kills for East. Kylie Hurley (33 digs), Carly Bradford (23 digs) and Kyndl Hodge (21 digs) helped fuel a stingy defense.