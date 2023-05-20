A second straight trip to the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament did not materialize for the Tennessee High Vikings.
Sophomore pitcher Lacey Keck hurled a shutout as the Gibbs Eagles collected a 4-0 win over THS on Saturday night in a sub-state contest in Corryton.
Keck also blanked Tennessee High in last year’s state tourney.
The game was originally supposed to begin at noon, but rain delayed the start time and time again. The contest didn’t end until around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
THS finished the season with a 24-9 record.
Gibbs has won 10 state championships in program history.
Virginia High 2, Tazewell 2 (VHS on PKs): Virginia High goalkeeper Tori Kariuki celebrated her birthday by making two saves in the penalty kick round as the Bearcats topped Tazewell in the third-place match of the Southwest District tournament.
Myra Kariuki scored two goals in regulation, while Aly Wright dished out an assist. Those two also converted PKs.
VHS plays at Union on Thursday in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
