Preston Roberts won his 200th game as the head baseball coach of the Tennessee High Vikings on Friday at Tod Houston Field.

He did so in dramatic fashion.

A walk-off hit from the bat of Ashton Leonard brought Logan Tudor in for the winning run as the Vikings survived for a 3-2 triumph over Letcher County Central from Kentucky.

John Battle 21, Lee High 3

Evan Hankins is a top-notch prospect for the John Battle Trojans and he showed why on Friday night in a Mountain 7 District road win over Lee High.

Hankins went 4-for-4 with a two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs and also pitched four shutout innings as Battle won big.

A University of Tennessee commit, Hankins yielded one hit, walked one and struck out eight on the mound to go along with his hitting heroics.

Broadie Bailey (3-for-4, three runs, four RBIs), Noah Sills (2-for-4, two doubles, three RBIs), Elijah Childress (2-for-4, three runs), Porter Gobble (three runs), Caleb Lockhart (four runs) also were key parts of the offensive outburst.

Lee High committed five errors and issued nine walks.

Abingdon 11,

Virginia High 1

Beckett Dotson had a single, double and triple with four RBIs, while also pitching three scoreless innings as the Abingdon Falcons vanquished Virginia High for a non-district victory.

Luke Bedwell also had three hits, while Jack Ferguson had a couple of hits of his own. Dotson, Landon Turman and Jett Humphries combined to hurl a two-hitter.

Conner Davidson and Cooper McVey had Virginia High’s hits.

West Ridge 10, Gate City 0

Wade Witcher had two hits and Hunter Wexler tallied two RBIs as West Ridge whipped Gate City at Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium.

Auburn 9, George Wythe 3

Matthew Altizer, Brady Hensel and Mitchell Hale all had two hits as Auburn earned a Mountain Empire District victory over the George Wythe Maroons.

Ben Jollay and Owen Repass each had two hits for GW.

Marion 14, Bluefield 1

Mason Pugh was a double shy of the cycle, hitting a two-run home run, a triple and single in the Scarlet Hurricanes win over Bluefield in the Coppinger Invitational at Bowen Field in Bluefield.

Brody Whitt also had three hits and two RBIs. Kade Terry had a double and single and Brady Roberts had a triple in the win. Carter Sayers allowed two hits to pick up the win.

The homestanding Beavers made six errors in the game.

Marion plays homestanding Princeton at Hunnicutt Field today in Princeton.

Richlands 6, PikeView (W.Va.) 5

Levi White had two hits and drove in two runs and also earned the save in the Blue Tornado’s win over PikeView (W.Va.) in the Coppinger Invitational at Bowen Field in Bluefield.

Parker Lowe added two hits and Connor Adkins scored three runs. Connor McCracken, the third of four pitchers for Richlands (3-9), picked up the win.

Sam Lyle had two hits for the Panthers (12-11). Nathan Ratliff pitched the complete game for PikeView.

Patrick Henry 12, Twin Springs 1

Aidan Monahan had three hits, including a home run, drove in six runs and scored twice, and also allowed just three hits and struck out eight in the Rebels’ non-district road win over the Titans.

Max Owens and Alex Brown had two hits each for Patrick Henry.

Ryan Horne had two of three hits for Twin Springs.

Sullivan East 10, Happy Valley 0

Corbin Dickenson homered and drove in three runs and Ty Ty Tipton allowed just one hit and struck out four over six innings for the Patriots.

Tyson Mitchell and Connor McCormack had two hits apiece for Sullivan East. Ethan Watters and Dickenson scored two runs each.

Honaker 7, Northwood 1

Connor Musick had two hits, including a three-run home run and Matthew Nunley struck out eight and allowed just four hits in the Tigers’ non-district win at Northwood.

Preston Taylor scored two runs for Honaker.

Caleb Johnson had an RBI double for Northwood. Caleb Johnson had a hit and scored a run. Owen Doane had a hit and Denim Kirk fanned five in five innings for the Panthers.

SOFTBALL

Tennessee High 4, David Crockett 1

Rylee Fields had two hits and also struck out 10 and allowed five hits in the Vikings’ Upper Lakes Conference home win over the Pioneers.

Kaylie Hughes also had two hits for Tennessee High (15-4, 4-3), which got a sterling defensive effort, led by Lily Ware in the outfield and a key sixth inning double play turned by Fields, Ashley Worley and Maddi Hall.

Sydney Hodges had two of David Crockett’s five hits.

Dobyns-Bennett 11, Sullivan East 1

Hannah Frye hit three doubles, scored three runs and drive in five in the Indians’ home win over the Patriots.

Sophie Dean struck out six and allowed three hits in a complete game effort. Emma Anthony added a double and drove in two runs.

Sullivan East was led by Olivia Ashbrook with two hits. Brooklyne Loudy singled and score and Karlee Miller had East’s lone RBI.

Virginia High 4, Twin Springs 0

Aidan James tossed a four-hitter and Carrie Patrick tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in a run in a non-district home win over the Titans.

Paizley Corvin doubled and added an RBI for Virginia High.

Mackenzie Gillenwater took the loss in the circle, but did have one of four hits for the Titans.

Unaka (Tenn.) 15, Patrick Henry 1

Kylie Blevins hit a three-run inside-the-park home run and Mollie Buckles added a home run and three RBIs the Rangers’ win over the Rangers.

Jill Faust added two hits for Unaka and had eight strikeouts in the circle while allowing three hits.

Patrick Henry committed 11 errors in the loss.

John Battle 3, Lee High 2

Jordan Roulett-Wheeler pitched a masterpiece as she spun a four-hitter with six strikeouts in a Mountain 7 District win.

Hannah Lockhart doubled and scored two of Battle’s three runs. The Trojans took advantage of four Lee errors.

Magoffin County (Ky.) 6, Grundy 5

The Kentuckians scored three times in the sixth inning to eke out a win over Grundy.

Savannah Clevinger and Madeline Deel each had two hits in the loss.

Gate City 5, Eastside 0

Lauren Monroe pitched a shutout as Gate City won a marquee non-district game between Southwest Virginia superpowers.

Addie Gibson and Rylee Blevins each had three hits.

LATE THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Marion 12, Richlands 10

This time Marion left Tazewell County with an extra-inning win.

Six days after a 2-1, nine-inning setback to the Tazewell Bulldogs in a pitching duel, the Scarlet Hurricanes won an 11-inning slugfest against the Richlands Blue Tornado.

Ella Moss hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs in the wild victory, while Aubree Whitt and Taylor Preston also went yard in the win.

Marion scored three times in the seventh inning to force extra innings.

The teams each scored three runs in the eighth inning, but the ‘Canes scored twice in the top of the 11th to grab the lead for good.

Moss finished 4-for-7 with three RBIs, while Allie Totten also had four hits. Preston scored four runs and tallied three RBIs.

Erica Lamie homered for Richlands as she and Kailyn Breeding finished with three hits and three RBIs.

The teams combined for 22 runs, 32 hits, 15 walks and 27 strikeouts.

BASEBALL

Patrick Henry 12, Holston 7

Hamilton Addair went 3-for-6 with three doubles and three RBIs as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a wild, eight-inning Hogoheegee District victory.

After Holston scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to knot the score, PH pushed across five runs in the top of the eighth to grab the lead for good. The Rebels overcame 10 errors.

Chase Brown also had three hits in the win.

Twin Springs 17, Thomas Walker 5

Will Farmer and freshman Clay Ross each had four RBIs as the Twin Springs Titans trounced Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District triumph.

Twin Springs bolted to a 7-0 lead in the triumph. Chase Daugherty added a home run, while Tristan Counts tallied three RBIs. The Titans finished with a dozen hits and benefited from five TW errors.

Farmer also got the win on the mound.

Jacob McCurry had two hits for Thomas Walker.

Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 0

Corbin Dickenson and Tyson Mitchell combined to pitch a four-hit shutout as Sullivan East vanquished Volunteer for an Upper Lakes Conference win.

Dickenson also had two hits, along with teammate Jon Beach. Avery McCoy added two clutch RBIs.

Tennessee High 11, Elizabethton 2

Ashton Leonard had three hits and Rylan Henard drove in three runs to highlight Tennessee High’s overpowering of Elizabethton.

It was the third win over the Cyclones this season for the Bristolians. Cainan Meyers struck out five over six solid innings to pick up the win on the mound.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 13, Grundy 0

Zane Johnson led Honaker’s onslaught with three goals and two assists as the Tigers tore apart Grundy for a Black Diamond District victory.

Landon Marsh and Kaden Howard added two goals apiece. Also finding the back of the net for the victors were Austin Barnhart, Austin Clayburne, Aiden Dye, Zack Reynolds, Braeden Dale and Jaylon Hart.