Three injured in fiery tractor-trailer crash

Three people were hospitalized Tuesday following a tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County, according to the Virginia State Police.

A tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, continued through the median and into the northbound lanes, according to a written statement. It then struck a northbound tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the vehicles to catch fire. Debris from the crash struck the windshield of a third tractor-trailer.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Both drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

One tractor-trailer was hauling paper; the other one was hauling sawdust.

The crash remains under investigation. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team was also on scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.