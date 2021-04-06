Three injured after car hits Smyth County school bus

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. -- Three people, including a student, were injured when a Honda Civic drove into the back of a Smyth County school bus early this morning, according to a statement from the Virginia State Police.
The crash happened at 7:45 a.m. this morning in the 2000 block of Lee Highway, the statement said. When the bus, which was carrying 17 elementary school students, stopped to pick up a student, a Honda Civic hit it from behind.
“The driver of the Honda was transported to Smyth County Hospital for treatment,” the statement said. “The bus driver and one student were transported for minor injuries.”
The statement said that charges are pending, and the crash--which VSP officials responded to--remains under investigation.