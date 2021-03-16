Three arrested by SCSO on stolen property, drug charges

Three people were arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a variety of charges, including possession of stolen property and drugs.
Chad Frazier, 47, Jamie Ridings, 38, and Christopher Bates, 27, were arrested Saturday on 11 charges, collectively, according to a Wednesday statement from the SCSO.
That day, the statement said, detectives were tipped about a stolen Chevrolet Silverado truck from Scott County Virginia. They quickly found and stopped the vehicle. Frazier--whom the detectives had also learned could be in possession of the truck--was inside, along with Ridings and Bates.
A search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia and other stolen property that led detectives to arrest and transport all three occupants to the Sullivan County Jail, the statement said.
Frazier, who had several outstanding arrest warrants, was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of Schedule II drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Upon arriving at the jail, Frazier told corrections officers that he had ingested a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin,” the statement said. “After being examined by jail nursing staff, he was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.”
Ridings was charged with driving without a license, possession of stolen property, possession of Schedule II drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, the statement said.
Meanwhile, Bates--who was found to be carrying a loaded handgun--was charged with possession of Schedule II drugs and unlawful carrying of a firearm.