Third time a charm as Wave washes past Tigers

PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. – After rolling through the Black Diamond District regular season, Honaker ran into a roadblock in the tournament finals. The Tigers had defeated Grundy twice in the regular season, but the Golden Wave was in control this time, handing Honaker a 25-19, 25-10, 26-24 setback on Thursday night at Twin Valley High School.

“I don’t know what happened tonight, but we just pushed the pace the whole time,” said Grundy coach Vickie McComas. “I had a setter get injured in warmups, she didn’t play, so we ran a different offense than we’ve run all year. We were actually doing a few things we’ve not done all season. I think they overcompensated for that. We were just picking up every single ball.”

Grundy (14-8) took the lead at 12-11 in the first set and never gave it up. They dominated in set two, racing to a 9-3 advantage and never looking back.

Honaker found their footing in set three, taking a 19-10 lead. A tip by freshman Ryleigh Church brought Haleigh Keene to the service line. With the play on the frontline by Jessi Looney, Keene served eight straight service points to get the Wave back in the set.

The Tigers kept battling and went up 24-22 on a kill by Tailor Nolley. But Savannah Clevinger had a couple of clutch spikes as Grundy took the final four points for the sweep.

“My girls knew they had to pick up the pace tonight, and they did that,” McComas said. “This is the best match we’ve played all season.”

Looney (12 kills), Clevinger (11 kills), and Sophia Belcher (four kills) controlled the net for the Golden Wave. Madie Owens dished out 24 assists. Haleigh Keene (20 digs) and Owens (19 digs) were outstanding on defense.

Kate Jessee slammed seven kills for Honaker (13-9). Nolley was also solid up front with four kills and three blocks. Valeigh Stevens delivered ten assists, and Kalli Miller 15 digs.

“We had a hard time getting a good flow in the game,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “I’m proud of my girls, they fought hard. They’ve had a great season, now we have to get ready for the playoffs, starting next week.”

With the regular season title, Honaker will be the BDD’s one-seed in the Region 1D tournament. Grundy will be the two-seed and have a trip to Patrick Henry in the quarterfinals next Tuesday.

“Patrick Henry is one of, if not the top team in the region,” McComas said. “But any team can be beaten. If we’re going to peak, right now is the time to do it. To me, it looked like we might be peaking a little bit tonight.”

Third Place: Twin Valley 3, Council 1

Two teams that had split the regular season series squared off in the BDD consolation contest with a trip to the regional on the line. Twin Valley defended their home court with a 25-11, 25-20, 27-29, 25-17 victory over Council.

“We are excited to get to go to the regional,” Twin Valley coach Brittany Belcher said. “These girls have really improved since we started the season until now. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

Senior Haylee Moore was a difference-maker. Moore finished with 16 kills, 19 digs, and two aces. Rayne Hawthorne was also solid up front with four kills for Twin Valley.

“Haylee, Rayne, and Abi Deskins are three of our toughest hitters,” stated Belcher. “They definitely make a difference in our team.”

Kiarra Gross (10 assists) and Ashleigh Davis (eight assists) directed the Panthers’ offense. Deskins was solid on the back row with 16 digs.

Isabelle Stevens paced Council with five kills. Ella Rasnake contributed three kills and 22 digs in the loss.