DUBLIN, Va. – By the time Virginia High School League basketball tournaments reach the regional semifinal stage, it’s a safe bet that every remaining squad features at least two solid – and advantageous – phases.

But on Thursday inside Pulaski County High School’s gym, George Wythe showcased an uncanny six phases.

The Maroons unleashed their own six degrees of respective separation via the aforementioned hoops phases, as a 16-1 third-quarter surge by way of crisp transition play turned a budding Parry McCluer rally into a rather comfortable 75-48 victory during Region 1C semifinal tournament action.

“We try to be as well-rounded and as balanced of a basketball team that we can be – especially so that we can handle all different types of scenarios that may come our way,” noted George Wythe coach Tony Dunford, whose squad wrapped up a state tourney berth. “I thought that we got into their legs a little bit. We’ve got a deep bench and play nine to 10 guys all year long. We’re very proud of our kids.”

GW – which received a game-high 15 points and eight rebounds from Ty Campbell – advances to Saturday’s 8 p.m. regional final at Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum against Auburn, a 78-66 winner over Bland County.

With Dunford alluding to his team’s conditioning and depth as part of two more phases within a well-structured equation, the full-court press unleashed by GW finally started to take its toll against the Fighting Blues (18-10) midway through the third stanza. After Parry McCluer played a scrappy final 80 seconds of the first half, the Buena Vista crew emerged from the locker rooms and continued the push – eventually whittling a commanding Maroon edge down to 37-28 behind six straight points.

However, GW needed just 47 seconds to balloon its lead back to a towering 19 points. Reed Kirtner – who finished with 12 points – flipped a no-look pass to teammate David Goode for a 3-pointer, before baskets by Treyvon Rainey and Shane Huff (14 points, seven assists) quickly squelched the rally.

“We’ve been waiting for a game like that for a while,” stated Kirtner, who also dished out six assists. “We’ve been struggling a little bit. I’m just glad we can finally put it together at the right time.”

Phases five and six were on the bookends from this contest – with the latter showcasing the Maroons and their fourth-quarter dribble-drives. With Parry McCluer having to frantically press far out on the perimeter, the Maroons were able to drive into the paint and get numerous uncontested baskets.

In fact, GW (24-2) went a spotless 8-for-8 over the final eight minutes.

“They are a very difficult team to defend,” said Parry McCluer coach Tyler Kerr. “I thought our guys were up for the challenge, but that’s a heck of a shooting bunch from George Wythe. And it goes beyond shooting. That’s a heck of a ballclub.”

GW’s inside presence was a sharp contrast from the opening eight minutes. That’s because the Maroons buried 5-of-8 from behind the arc to begin things, eventually grabbing a 19-9 lead behind Rex Delp’s 3-pointer.

“On a regular basis, we’ve made 15 or 16 3s several times this year,” Dunford admitted. “I want my guys to feel confident in their shooting. We talk about being shot ready, and we like to take a lot of 3s.”

Landon Catlett (14 points) and Evan Cook (12 points) finished in double figures for Parry McCluer, which looked nothing like the team that started the season 2-6.

“You really started to see us jell,” Kerr added. “I fully expect to be back here and give this thing another go.”

Meanwhile, the Maroons – who got 14 points from Goode – continued to showcase consistency no matter the venue or the setting. They’ll see a familiar opponent on the Hokie floor Saturday, as the Eagles and the Maroons will face off for the fifth time this season.

While GW is 3-1 against Auburn, Saturday’s tilt will be the most pivotal matchup so far.

“Auburn is tough, and they are well-coached,” Campbell said. “We just have to come out and play.”