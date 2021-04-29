 Skip to main content
The Pinnacle restarts summer concert series
  • Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Pinnacle announced the preliminary line-up for this year’s summer concert series on Thursday.

Concerts will begin May 7 and run through Sept. 25. Each concert will begin at 6:30 pm, and are free and open to the public.

Dates and musicians for May include:

May 7: Kasey Williams

May 8: Jamie Collins

May 14: Breanna Jean

May 15:  Noah Spencer 

May 21: Momma Molasses

May 22: Ryan Ward

May 28: Chad Cox

May 29: The Crowe Hollerers

Dates and times for more concerts will be posted throughout the coming months. 

