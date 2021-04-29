The Pinnacle restarts summer concert series

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Pinnacle announced the preliminary line-up for this year’s summer concert series on Thursday.
Concerts will begin May 7 and run through Sept. 25. Each concert will begin at 6:30 pm, and are free and open to the public.
Dates and musicians for May include:
May 7: Kasey Williams
May 8: Jamie Collins
May 14: Breanna Jean
May 15: Noah Spencer
May 21: Momma Molasses
May 22: Ryan Ward
May 28: Chad Cox
May 29: The Crowe Hollerers
Dates and times for more concerts will be posted throughout the coming months.