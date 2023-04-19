BRISTOL, Va. — Welcome to The Jungle.

After months of renovations to the long-vacant two-story brick building at 715-717 State St., The Jungle Hemp & CBD Dispensary is now partially open.

As of today, which happens to be 4/20, The Jungle will temporarily only be selling CBD products [cannabidiol, which does not cause a high and isn't addictive] and hemp [which can contain psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol but in lesser volumes] in its main location.

The business's second, adjoining location — which will house its adult sharing program — is still being refurbished.

Ashton Stevens, the owner of the Jungle Hemp & CBD Dispensary, which was originally located in Kingsport, Tennessee, has been surprised by the excitement that Bristolians have shown in anticipation of their opening day.

"People are pulling on our doors every day. People are coming up trying to get inside, peeping their head, or they're putting their hands up to the glass," Stevens told the Bristol Herald Courier.

Stevens, a Marine veteran, recalled returning to civilian life and how four years as a welder in his hometown of Elizabethton led him to seek a healthier work environment. He found that working as a farm hand at a hemp farm.

"I came out of the Marine Corps running three miles in 19 minutes, and my lungs definitely suffered from going from that to a welding environment," Stevens said.

"I found work with this guy that owned a hemp farm over in Limestone, Tennessee. His name was Joe Royston, and Joe Royston produced about 25,000 pounds of hemp per season, sometimes 35,000 pounds per season," he said.

Stevens emphasized that during his time there, he not only met individuals who have since become friends and collaborators, but he also came to appreciate hemp as medicine.

"I did that for a few seasons and made some really good contacts and fell in love with hemp and everything that it does for people — as far as its isolates and how powerful it is, as far as what it can do for anti-inflammatory and joints and people's overall health, their wellness, their mood," he said.

When The Jungle Hemp & CBD Dispensary operated in Kingsport, they did not offer THC products because legislation in Tennessee makes clear that they are illegal.

However, in Virginia, the legislation allows for up to one ounce of cannabis for personal use and up to four plants. Stevens explained that, as written, the current legislation also allows for an adult-sharing system.

"The governor has defined, and the current legislation does state, that a non-contemporaneous transaction involving no money is the definition of how we are to responsibly exchange in the adult sharing program," Stevens said.

"If you can get those four mature plants to produce three-quarters of a pound each, then that means those four plants gave you three pounds. Which is an illegal amount for you to have," He said. 'So we're supposed to share that abundance that we legally grew but now illegally possess at the end of our harvest."

According to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (VCCA), anyone in the state found to have more than four ounces of cannabis in their possession is guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor. In addition, their website states that "More than one pound of marijuana or an equivalent amount of marijuana product as determined by regulation promulgated by the board, is guilty of a felony punishable by a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than ten years and a fine of not more than $250,000, or both."

The state authority also makes clear that the possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, sell, or gift continues to be prohibited.

Stevens highlighted how the fine line between gifting, which is illegal, and sharing, which is legal, has led to some of his local competitors to engage in what he describes as questionable business practices that place their customers in a difficult legal situation.

"They're all a part of illegal transactions for the pure and simple fact that those business owners do not understand the model that they were supposed to create in order to responsibly get rid of the cannabis that I hope they themselves are growing and getting from a cultivation co-op. And certainly not being a part of any kind of interstate exchanges," Stevens said.

Stevens emphasized that once The Jungle CBD & Hemp Dispensary opens the doors of their lounge section, which is still being remodeled, that is where the adult sharing program will be housed. It is expected to open in about two weeks. They will have a very strict set of rules for customers interested in participating in their adult sharing program to follow.

"I'm trying to enact the current legislation to the T in our business model," Stevens said. "We're part of the historical district, it's a historical building, and I have an obligation to do the current legislation justice and honor by upholding it to its code."

The Jungle Hemp & CBD Dispensary will not be selling any synthetic cannabis products that have made their way into the local and state market, such as Delta-O.

"If it doesn't have any kind of organic roots in the plant at all, and it's completely synthesized, and there's nothing that we derived it from, then I'm not going to sell it in my store," Stevens said.

Stevens is waiting for the Virginia state legislature to legalize THC sales, which could happen as early as 2024. He envisions being able to properly set up a co-op farming program, where individuals would entrust them to grow their crops, as well as provide them with the education they need to do it themselves.

"I haven't read anything that says that they have veered away from their deadline of July 2024 with doing commercialized sales," Stevens said. "In this next year, what I would like to develop is a list of people that are interested in being part of the Jungle Nursery."

'I could see it having a lot of appeal to people that aren't able to grow or are more interested in allowing the professionals to grow their plants for them," he said.

If the legislature decided to go in the opposite direction, Stevens said the Jungle Hemp & CBD Dispensary would simply refocus all its attention to CBD and Hemp.