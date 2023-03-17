Regular readers of this column know that I am making my way through the Pulitzer Prize winners in fiction. There is another prestigious American literature award called the National Book Award. The first of these was awarded in 1950 while the first Pulitzer for a novel was given in 1918. Since 1950, many of the recipients of the Pulitzer Prize have also received the National Book Award, some for the same book and some for a different work.

One of those was Thornton Wilder, who received a Pulitzer for “The Bridge of San Luis Rey” in 1928, and then a full 40 years later, in 1968, he earned the National Book Award for “The Eighth Day.” “The Eighth Day” is a masterpiece of a novel that took Wilder four years to write, and he was almost seventy years old when it was published. Wilder may be best known, though, as a playwright; his classic “Our Town” (1938) is still read in high schools all over the nation.

If you’ve ever read or seen “Our Town,” you will notice similarities between it and “The Eighth Day.” Those similarities come from the way in which Wilder views life, history, the world, etc. He uses narrators that take us from a wide lens where the entire past and future stretch out before us, and we even see the cosmos, and then those narrators narrow that lens to focus on the minutiae of two families and how they fit into the grand scheme of everything.

In this novel, a man is murdered, and an innocent man is tried and convicted for that crime, but before he can be executed, he is mysteriously rescued. Those two men are the husbands and fathers of the two families in the book, the Ashleys and the Lansings. They live in Coaltown, Illinois, a town nestled between two bluffs in a mining community; the mine is the reason those two men moved to Coaltown and brought their wives with them. Each family has more than one child, and those children’s lives are irrevocably changed by the murder of the one father and the conviction and subsequent escape of the other.

This book has a bit of everything in it – from small town scandal to large philosophical questions. Religion plays an important part, and the title comes from an explanation by the town doctor that is a blend of science and religion. He says, “‘Nature never sleeps. The process of life never stands still. The creation has not come to an end. The Bible says that God created man on the sixth day and rested, but each of those days was many millions of years long. That day of rest must have been a short one. Man is not an end but a beginning. We are at the beginning of the second week. We are children of the eighth day.’”

At the end of the novel, everything concerning the murder and escape is solved, and Wilder’s personal philosophy enters the story in the form of a woven rug. The front shows a clear design, but the back is a tangled jumble of threads and knots which represent human life and how we, in the midst of living, cannot see the design. The design only becomes visible later.

That is much the way this book is, too. At times it seems tangled, but there is a greater design that reveals itself. Read the book and see it for yourself.

Next month’s reading selection is “Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books” by Azar Nafisi.

