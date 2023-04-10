Skeptical fans and even some drivers predicted last week that Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series show at Bristol Motor Speedway would not play out like an average dirt race.

Those predictions were right.

The third edition of the Food City Dirt Race was actually better than most dirt races.

From a grand pre-race presentation punctuated by fireworks to a thrilling dash in the closing laps, this Bristol Bash featured all the key elements of a can’t-miss spectacle.

Thanks to the innovative and wise work of the Speedway Motorsports staff, the clay surface was perfect as drivers had the option of four passing lanes.

The debut of the Bristol Dirt Race in 2021 was met with harsh reviews due to mud and a dust layer that nearly engulfed race cars and spectators.

Dust is common at dirt tracks, and harnessing it takes experience and wisdom. The move to change the start time of the Sunday’s race from the afternoon to 7 p.m. resulted in better conditions for racers and fans.

The dirt naysayers pointed to the lack of attendance on Sunday as a reason why the dirt experiment should end.

Granted there were some empty seats, but the attendance was about the same before the gutsy decision was made to place clay over the concrete surface in 2021.

A variety of dirt experts, including former Cup series champ Tony Stewart and second-place finisher Tyler Reddick, praised the brand of racing and the track layout.

According to dirt track veteran Austin Dillion, the Food City Dirt Race was one of the best races of the season.

“You saw guys slide-jobbing, running against the fence and running into each other,” said Dillon, who finished third.

That’s right, drivers were sliding around the high banks at BMS for passes instead of patiently waiting for openings.

The prolonged periods of four-wide racing offered some of the best drama in recent track history. More drama came in the 14 caution periods, the fireworks between drivers Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson and the climactic dual between Reddick and race-winner Christopher Bell.

Another familiar complaint this weekend was the Easter Sunday race date. That is a legitimate issue with many fans, especially in the Bible Belt, yet where is the criticism for Sunday’s final round of the Masters golf tournament?

No decision has been made regarding the future of dirt for the 2024 spring race date at BMS.

Here is a vote to continue the unique obstacle course.

The show has improved in each of the three years while bringing together the once disparate worlds of dirt and NASCAR racing.

Sure, it’s hard to drive a heavy NASCAR machine on a half-mile dirt track and that’s part of the fun.

Some NASCAR fans will never like or appreciate dirt racing, especially on a track so beloved at Bristol Motor Speedway.

One must wonder if those skeptics realize that the greatest drivers in the history of the sport grew up competing on dusty short tracks.

Let’s have more diversity on the Cup schedule while educating fans and saluting history in the process.