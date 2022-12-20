Terriers want extended stay in Bristol

One year ago, Long Island Lutheran from New York won the Arby’s Classic.

St. Francis Prep is the latest team from the Empire State to enter the 39th annual event.

Jimmy Lynch has a message for all.

“Let me tell you, we are not Long Island Lutheran,” said Lynch, the head coach at St. Francis Prep, located in Queens, New York.

St. Francis Prep will make its first Arby’s Classic appearance, having heard good things about the event from Long Island Lutheran head coach John Buck. Lynch just hopes his Terriers are in Bristol for an extended stay.

“The field is really good, it seems like every team is really good,” said Lynch, whose Terriers will play Webb (Knoxville) or Tabernacle Baptist (Bahamas) next Wednesday in the Arby’s Classic at 8:30 p.m. “I just hope our time is not too short in Tennessee.

“I was looking at the bracket and if we lose the first game, we play at 1:30 the next day and if we lose that we will be heading up to New York real fast. That is a long way to go to be there for a couple of hours.”

That isn’t likely, if last season is any indication. The Catholic League Terriers were 22-4, capturing the prestigious Kreul Classic in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., along with winning the CHSAA “AA” Brooklyn/Queens Division championship for a second season in a row.

“We were pretty tough last year,” said Lynch, who lost three starters who are now playing college ball at Marist, Bryant and College of Saint Rose. “We had some really good players last year, but three of our major players moved on to college.”

The largest private school in America with an enrollment of 2,500, St. Francis was 5-0 this season heading into Tuesday’s contest against nationally-ranked Christ the King in New York.

That will be followed by the visit to Bristol with a lineup that features 6-foot-2 senior starter and leading scorer Joshua Pascarelli, 6-2 rising junior standout Tyler Michel and heady 5-10 sophomore point guard Vere Anthony.

“We are young and small, but we try to play fast and try to get up and down the floor and we are pretty good defensively,” said Lynch, a 1999 graduate of St. Francis, who replaced the legendary Tim Leary as head coach six years ago. Leary became one of the New York’s all-time winningest coaches over 45 seasons as head coach of the Terriers. “We are just trying to figure ourselves out right now. It is still early for us in the season, we have only played five games.”

They do have talent. Pascarelli, who has committed to Marist, recently had 28 points and eight rebounds in a conference win over Xaverian, while Michel is a rising star who had 11 points in the same game.

“Pascarelli is our guy, he is our leading scorer. He is off to a good start this season. He is probably our top scorer,” Lynch said. “Tyler is our next guy after Pascarelli. He is only a junior, terrific outside shooter, long, lanky, he is a really good defensive player, high IQ.

“He started about half the games last year when he was a sophomore on the varsity. Now he has kind of come into his own a little bit, Tyler is going to be our next star eventually.”

Anthony has all attributes to serve as a floor leader, having been a sophomore point guard for last year’s ultra-successful squad, averaging more than five assists a game.

“This kid is a winner. He is probably one of the top guards in our league. He’s small, there is not much to him, but he is super strong, he is a terrific defensive player,” Lynch said. “He knows how to play, he knows how to play without the ball, getting the other guys involved and all he really cares about is winning. He doesn’t care about stats, he is just a winner.”

Lynch is looking for the Arby’s Classic to help with developing more of a cohesive unit between his three veterans and the rest of what is a young team looking to find their way.

“We are just trying to get a little camaraderie, a little team bonding with a chance to get away and travel a little and stay in a hotel and have some team meals together and do some bonding experiences, he said. “In the long run it is a great thing.

“We talk to our guys all the time about how high school goes by so fast and you have got to make some memories out of it. A kids’ high school career is, give or take, like 100 games and they play 100 games in a summer. We are just trying to make some memories for these guys.”

***

St. Francis Prep has been in existence since 1858, having opened in Brooklyn before moved to Queens in 1970. The most famous basketball alumni for the Terriers are the brother duo of Tom and Sam Stith, who played at St. Francis, St. Bonaventure and in the NBA in the early 1960s.

Leary is also a hoops legend, winning more than 700 games in 45 seasons at his alma mater. He led the Terriers to the City Championship as a player in 1963, but they fell short against Power Memorial and Lew Alcindor – later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Hall of Famer finally won that elusive CHSSA title in 1992 as the St. Francis head coach.

Lynch, who played college ball at St. Francis of New York, spent 16 seasons under Leary before taking over as head coach in 2017. He is also a math teacher at the school.

It’s safe to say he feels at home.

“I am a lifer here,” he said.