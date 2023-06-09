Somewhere in Sullivan County, Tennessee, a snake charmer named Russell has relocated a hot water heater that I never wanted – and never even knew that I had.

I found that nasty metallic monster in the “Blind Corner” of my kitchen in the onset of long-needed kitchen renovations.

In the world of kitchen cabinets, the “Blind Corner” is a space that is sealed and cannot be accessed by customary cabinets.

Mine was a mystery. In 29 years, I had never seen what was inside.

But I had once plugged up what appeared to be a mouse hole at one side. And it worked: I never saw another mouse after that point.

Still, the dishwasher died. The sink failed. And the homemade cabinets that were at least 58 years old just didn’t do it for any of us anymore.

So off we journey to a kitchen cabinet expert who designed a new layout that would call for yanking out all of the old stuff and putting in new cabinets – including using the space of the “Blind Corner.”

I long wondered what was in that corner. But when I finally pulled off the corner of my countertop, I stood aghast at that ugly water heater in the corner.

I didn’t know what it was, at first. I seriously thought it looked like a bomb that washed up in the lagoon on “Gilligan’s Island.”

By the time my son and I ripped off the rest of the countertop, we realized the nature of this unknown beast: It was a water heater that still had a power cord and two pipes attached.

My son’s friend Carson bravely flipped the pop-off valve. And none of us blew up.

But we left the rest to the expert contractor Zach, whom I had hired for the kitchen. He determined the thing was dead but no one had ever smartly removed it. They just sealed it up.

Zach and I got it out of the house.

But just as I was working with Zach to remove the pipes, the kitchen lights went berserk.

Actually some circuits in the house worked. But some did not. And some only came on with faint power.

It was like the water heater was haunting the house!

Zach raced down Volunteer Parkway in Bristol to search for an electrical remedy. But he soon returned with the idea that one wire must be loose – and tripping the breakers in half the house.

Next, my son and I braved the crawlspace beneath the kitchen, helping Zach pull a wire that apparently came loose when removing the hot water heater.

We got that fixed. But the nightmare returned the following day.

“Hey, Joe!” yelled Russell, Zach’s assistant. “You want to see the family of snakes that have been living in your house?”

OMG!

Turns out, a trio of black snakes – including a baby – showed up after the water heater was gone but not before all the holes in the house had been patched. Apparently, the water heater stood in their way to make it beyond its metal box.

But, now, with it gone, the snakes edged from my mysterious “Blind Corner.”

Somehow, Russell coaxed two of the snakes out of the space. But a third ended up with my dogs, which ferociously put up a fight as the black snake coiled at the back door. I grabbed both Patches and Cookie as Russell used a hoe to ease the snake out of our way.

But just before nightfall, my teenage son had a startling announcement: “Dad, the snake is back.”

Either the one Russell removed had returned – or there was a fourth black snake in my “Blind Corner.”

But now it was sinking into the crawlspace where my son and I had been only a day earlier.

With the help of a neighbor, we covered the crawlspace that had been left open when the contractor had quit work that day.

Russell returned the next morning, surprised to see all the boards we had moved. Yet he was equally surprised to hear one more snake was on site.

Fortunately, though, Russell used a pair of grabbers borrowed from the neighbor to snatch that snake. Then he talked slow and easy as we walked together and released that snake outside in a nearby patch of high grass, rocks and trees.

Even more heroic, Russell took the water heater away – and said he would sell it for scrap metal.

I hope he makes a fortune. And I pray each day that the haunts of the water heater have slithered out of my “Blind Corner” forever.