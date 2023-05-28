Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

They started school in the grips of the Great Depression and finished less than three years after World War II ended.

Theirs was the Valley Institute Class of 1948 in Washington County, Virginia. And, on Wednesday, three ladies — and me — gathered to celebrate their 75-year class reunion, held at Vivian’s Table in The Bristol Hotel in downtown Bristol, Virginia.

It was a five-year reunion for me. I attended the 70-year celebration at Perkins Restaurant, when about a dozen class members made merry and shared stories of the good ol’ days in neighborhoods known as Three Springs and Lime Hill.

Today, only five members of the 27-student class survive. Two could not make Wednesday’s reunion, due to illness.

But Jessie Weatherly Taylor, Nell Rose Norton and Wava Hobbs Collins — all in their early 90s and residents of rural Bristol, Virginia — reunited to talk about what it was like to go to school in the mid-to-late 1940s.

This class graduated on May 27, 1948.

Taylor, 93, started school in what was called “primmer” — what is now called kindergarten. In those days, too, she said you only attended 11 grades — not 12.

Teachers were “scarce” during the World War II era, these ladies told me.

“Some of our teachers didn’t have but just a seventh-grade education,” said Collins. “It was just somebody to call the roll.”

You didn’t have fancy clothes and had one pair of shoes each year, they said.

“We didn’t know what fashion was,” Taylor said.

And if your family needed you to work on the farm, well, that’s what you did for the day instead of going to school, Taylor said.

While kids growing up in the country the woman also would go visit Abrams Falls, a natural landmark in Washington County that these women hope will someday become a state park.

Today, “Valley Institute” remains alive as the name of an elementary school, just off Gate City Highway (U.S. 58) while students of this area of western Washington County attend John S. Battle High School.

Beyond this reunion, the class is calling it quits on more reunions — well, unless they simply just meet once a year, they said.

Taylor smiled and said, “We’re just going to take it one day at a time.”