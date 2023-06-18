I placed a flower atop the casket with a heavy heart and a hushed, “I love you.” Choked up, I nearly tripped on the tarp beneath the funeral tent in Bristol, Tennessee.

It was tough saying goodbye this spring: My gravel-voiced, good-natured father-in-law had always brought me joy — whether we prayed together at church or talked politics at family picnics. He loved reading this newspaper, from my articles to the sports page, yet encouraged me to pursue a career in writing historical fiction.

In turn, I dedicated my fourth book to him — a pictorial history of Sullivan County, Tennessee, where he once lived.

My father-in-law was a retired doctor and still offered medical advice when I mentioned this or that. But, most of all, he was a man who showed love to all of us.

“Your dad’s not here to tell you some things,” he once told me. “So I will.”

Oh, how I loved that. And it made sense, since my daddy lives about 400 miles away.

My father-in-law actually said that only once, and it was over something my daddy would have grilled me about.

One afternoon about 21 years ago, when I was still young enough to grow curly hair, I kept my baseball cap over my messy hair while visiting a priest in Abingdon in the church lobby. My father-in-law came out to church that day, saw me — and later let me know that a hat was to be removed as soon as you entered the church door.

Of course, I know that now. But, also now, I loved the way he wanted to correct me gently.

He had a stern yet loving nature. And I sensed that when I first saw him in 1995: He simply looked like the perfect man to be a grandfather.

Father’s Day was a party, since he had 10 kids and nearly 20 grandchildren. One year, I made it a point to leave the newspaper office, drive a half-hour to see him for only a half-hour at a picnic and then rush back to Bristol to finish a Sunday shift.

I wanted him to know that I loved him — just like the last time I would ever see him.

One day, my son and I gave up trying to launch a boat at the very-steep Avens Ramp, because my brakes weren’t great. So we cruised along the South Holston Lake shoreline toward Washington County Park. Along the way, we stopped to see “Granddad.”

As usual, he was in good spirits — smiling as we talked for a few minutes, shook hands and let him know that we cared. For me, that final visit realized the dream of seeing this funny and extremely intelligent man as a grandfather, especially since my son was born on his 71st birthday.

Still, I am sad to lose a daddy — and one of my heroes. Yet I am comforted to know that I have another angel in heaven.

Happy Father’s Day.