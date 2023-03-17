As stupid as this sounds, I actually found myself frying chicken feet in the skillet a couple of weeks ago.
I know. I know.
I’m sorry.
The sheer view of feet sizzling on a hot plate appeared painful.
Ouch, right?
Look - this is why the world needs more vegetarians.
Folks, I ain’t cruel to animals.
I spoil my dogs – the critters that ultimately ate the tiny bit of meat on the fried chicken feet.
I also tried some.
People are also reading…
And, uh, well, no.
To eat feet is like going to a place that you never want to go again.
Never mind my “Hey, Google!” machine, telling me how to cook these things with about $44 worth of ingredients.
Senseless, I say.
It makes no sense to buy all the extras.
You see, I came upon this package of feet for free.
I had to try it.
I had to fry it.
Next time, though, I promise to rewind the clock to my junior high days and hear Nancy Reagan go, “Just say no.”
Gimme the chicken thighs, breast, legs, wings and that quarter-piece thing that’s absolutely delicious.
Save the chicken necks to catch crabs on the coast with a hook and string.
But forget the feet.
It ain’t a treat.
Besides that, there ain’t much meat to eat.