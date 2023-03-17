As stupid as this sounds, I actually found myself frying chicken feet in the skillet a couple of weeks ago.

I know. I know.

I’m sorry.

The sheer view of feet sizzling on a hot plate appeared painful.

Ouch, right?

Look - this is why the world needs more vegetarians.

Folks, I ain’t cruel to animals.

I spoil my dogs – the critters that ultimately ate the tiny bit of meat on the fried chicken feet.

I also tried some.

And, uh, well, no.

To eat feet is like going to a place that you never want to go again.

Never mind my “Hey, Google!” machine, telling me how to cook these things with about $44 worth of ingredients.

Senseless, I say.

It makes no sense to buy all the extras.

You see, I came upon this package of feet for free.

I had to try it.

I had to fry it.

Next time, though, I promise to rewind the clock to my junior high days and hear Nancy Reagan go, “Just say no.”

Gimme the chicken thighs, breast, legs, wings and that quarter-piece thing that’s absolutely delicious.

Save the chicken necks to catch crabs on the coast with a hook and string.

But forget the feet.

It ain’t a treat.

Besides that, there ain’t much meat to eat.