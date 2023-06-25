John and I took a quick field trip to Benhams, Virginia, trying to track down a trail.

“I almost moved out here, about 30 years ago, and the house I looked at had a tobacco allotment,” I told my son, John.

That came across as mildly interesting to my 16-year-old son.

What he wanted to know more was how to explore what’s been in the works longer than his nearly 17 years.

And that’s what is putting Benhams back on the map — as a stop along the nearly completed Mendota Trail.

This recreation path has emerged from the also nearly forgotten route of the Southern Railroad, which stopped running trains from Bristol in 1972.

Well, sort of.

You can still find trains crossing Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, near the beginning of this line as it heads to Shearer’s, a potato chip factory where the tracks are active.

After that, the next section of tracks is on the dream list for the Mendota Trail Conservancy to hook to the existing 12.5-mile-long trail.

It’s also poised to be taken over by the government of Washington County, Virginia, even as leaders in Bristol, Virginia, are dreaming of ways to hook the trail to the thriving downtown district of State Street.

Yep, all that’s in the works.

Still, even before it officially becomes a county park, the chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, Saul Hernandez, holds dreams of truly putting Benhams on even more maps.

“It’s in the budget,” Hernandez told me as the county officials are shaping plans to take control of the trail.

“We’ve already got the funds budgeted, and we are working with the legal agreements with the conservancy.”

But, wait — I promised you more, remember?

Hernandez is “Very much so” interested in seeing this trail eventually evolve from a county park to a state park.

“That’s definitely a goal for all of us,” Hernandez said.

And, hey — that kind of happened years ago over the border in Russell County: The old county park at the Big Falls, near Lebanon and the Clinch River, eventually evolved into the Pinnacle Natural Area Preserve.

OK, that’s not exactly a state park, but it’s overseen by the state and qualifies essentially as a limited-resources state park that has limited access and facilities due to also being a place with rare plants, animals and rock formations.

Maybe one day we will see the Mendota Trail Natural Area Preserve — if not the Mendota Trail State Park.

“The state has more resources,” Hernandez said. “And the governor went to our last ribbon-cutting on the trail, and he’s supportive of our efforts.”

So, go explore the high trestle in the backwoods of Benhams, like we did. And stay tuned.