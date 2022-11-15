Tennessee school honored for its architecture

During its annual convention, the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) recognized architectural firms for their excellence in design by presenting the TSBA School of the Year Awards.
Awards were granted in four categories including New Construction of Elementary and Middle Schools, Renovation, and the People’s Choice award, which was selected by TSBA membership.
Bristol Tennessee schools won best new construction of a middle school for Tennessee Middle School and also the People's Choice award. The winning architecture firm was Community Tectonics Architects, Inc.