Tennessee Prep Football Polls

Division I - Class 6A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Oakland (18);6-0;180;1
2. Collierville;7-0;161;2
3. Ravenwood;5-2;131;5
4. Cane Ridge;6-1;122;8
5. Dobyns-Bennett;6-1;95;9
6. Maryville;5-2;84;3
7. Bradley Central;5-1;62;4
8. Blackman;5-2;51;6
9. Centennial;6-1;30;NR
10. Houston;5-2;21;7
Others receiving votes: Bartlett 14. Smyrna 11. Bearden 9. Lebanon 5. Farragut 4. Beech 3. Brentwood 3. Germantown 2. Nashville Overton 2.
People are also reading…
Division I - Class 5A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Knoxville West (16);7-0;178;1
2. Page (1);7-0;162;2
3. Munford (1);7-0;140;4
4. Nolensville;7-0;128;5
5. Daniel Boone;6-0;91;6
6. Henry County;5-2;89;7
7. Mt. Juliet;6-1;69;9
8. Springfield;6-1;51;3
9. Powell;5-2;45;NR
10. Sevier County;6-1;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Morristown West 10. White County 6. Karns 2. McMinn County 2. Franklin County 2. Portland 1. Southwind 1.
Division I - Class 4A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Greeneville (18);7-0;180;1
2. Anderson County;7-0;160;2
3. Haywood County;6-0;138;3
4. Red Bank;6-0;123;4
5. Marshall County;6-0;103;5
6. Pearl-Cohn;5-2;80;6
7. Stone Memorial;7-0;72;9
8. Upperman;5-2;47;T10
9. Macon County;6-1;31;7
10. DeKalb County;6-1;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Hardin County 12. Lexington 8. Craigmont 8. Melrose 8. Gibbs 3. East Hamilton 2. South Gibson 1.
Division I - Class 3A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Alcoa (13);6-1;175;2
2. East Nashville (5);7-0;165;1
3. Covington;5-1;145;3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman;5-1;121;T4
5. Sweetwater;6-1;94;6
6. Waverly;5-1;62;8
7. Giles County;4-2;61;7
8. Chuckey-Doak;5-1;54;NR
9. Smith County;6-1;52;10
10. Unicoi County;6-1;32;T4
Others receiving votes: Raleigh Egypt 14. Sheffield 5. Kingston 4. Fairview 3. West Greene 2. McMinn Central 1.
Division I - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Hampton (12);6-0;173;1
2. Tyner Academy (5);7-0;167;2
3. Huntingdon;6-1;135;4
4. Riverside;6-1;113;5
5. Fairley (1);7-0;106;6
6. East Robertson;6-1;74;7
7. Westview;5-2;73;9
8. Freedom Prep;6-1;50;8
9. Union City;6-1;48;3
10. Lewis County;6-1;34;10
Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 9. Mt. Pleasant 4. Richland 2. Meigs County 2.
Division I - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. McKenzie (16);7-0;178;1
2. Fayetteville (1);7-0;162;2
3. Memphis Acad of S&E (1);6-0;146;3
4. Peabody;6-1;120;5
5. South Pittsburg;5-2;103;6
6. Dresden;6-1;80;4
7. Moore County;5-1;77;7
8. McEwen;5-1;56;8
9. Clay County;5-1;42;9
10. Coalfield;6-1;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 5. Halls 3. Lake County 3.