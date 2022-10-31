 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Tennessee Prep Football Polls

Division I - Class 6A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Oakland (11);9-1;110;1

2. Cane Ridge;9-1;96;2

3. Maryville;7-3;77;6

4. Houston;8-2;75;5

5. Farragut;8-2;56;7

6. Beech;9-1;51;9

7. Bartlett;8-2;46;8

8. Dobyns-Bennett;8-2;35;3

9. Blackman;8-2;25;10

10. Centennial;8-2;18;4

Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 6. Brentwood 5. Collierville 3. Smyrna 2.

Division I - Class 5A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Knoxville West (11);10-0;110;1

2. Nolensville;10-0;97;2

3. Munford;10-0;87;3

4. Daniel Boone;10-0;76;4

5. Henry County;8-2;60;5

6. Powell;8-2;55;6

7. Mt. Juliet;8-2;39;7

8. Page;8-2;36;8

9. White County;8-2;25;9

10. McMinn County;8-2;19;10

Others receiving votes: Springfield 1.

Division I - Class 4A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Greeneville (11);10-0;110;1

2. Anderson County;10-0;97;2

3. Haywood County;10-0;89;3

4. Pearl-Cohn;8-2;67;4

5. Upperman;8-2;62;5

6. Marshall County;9-1;60;6

7. Stone Memorial;9-1;48;7

8. Macon County;8-2;27;8

9. Melrose;9-1;20;9

10. Craigmont;9-1;12;10

Others receiving votes: Red Bank 6. East Hamilton 3. Elizabethton 3. DeKalb County 1.

Division I - Class 3A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Alcoa (11);9-1;110;1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman;9-1;94;2

3. Covington;8-2;85;4

4. Waverly;8-1;71;5

5. Smith County;9-1;69;6

6. East Nashville;8-2;50;3

7. Chuckey-Doak;9-1;48;7

8. Sweetwater;8-2;34;8

9. Giles County;7-3;21;T9

10. Unicoi County;8-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: West Greene 7. Fairview 2. Union County 1.

Division I - Class 2A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Tyner Academy (9);9-1;108;2

2. Fairley;9-0;88;3

3. Hampton (1);8-2;84;1

4. Westview (1);8-2;82;4

5. East Robertson;9-1;68;6

6. Huntingdon;8-2;49;7

(tie) Lewis County;9-1;49;9

8. Riverside;8-2;31;5

9. Freedom Prep;8-2;24;10

10. Union City;8-2;21;8

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 1.

Division I - Class 1A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Fayetteville (10);10-0;109;1

2. McKenzie (1);10-0;100;2

3. Memphis AS&E;10-0;86;3

4. South Pittsburg;8-2;71;4

5. Moore County;9-1;64;5

6. Clay County;9-1;55;6

7. Peabody;8-2;47;7

8. Coalfield;9-1;35;8

9. Dresden;8-2;22;10

10. Gordonsville;7-3;15;9

Others receiving votes: Lake County 1.

