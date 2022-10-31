Tennessee Prep Football Polls

Division I - Class 6A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Oakland (11);9-1;110;1
2. Cane Ridge;9-1;96;2
3. Maryville;7-3;77;6
4. Houston;8-2;75;5
5. Farragut;8-2;56;7
6. Beech;9-1;51;9
7. Bartlett;8-2;46;8
8. Dobyns-Bennett;8-2;35;3
9. Blackman;8-2;25;10
10. Centennial;8-2;18;4
Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 6. Brentwood 5. Collierville 3. Smyrna 2.
Division I - Class 5A
People are also reading…
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Knoxville West (11);10-0;110;1
2. Nolensville;10-0;97;2
3. Munford;10-0;87;3
4. Daniel Boone;10-0;76;4
5. Henry County;8-2;60;5
6. Powell;8-2;55;6
7. Mt. Juliet;8-2;39;7
8. Page;8-2;36;8
9. White County;8-2;25;9
10. McMinn County;8-2;19;10
Others receiving votes: Springfield 1.
Division I - Class 4A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Greeneville (11);10-0;110;1
2. Anderson County;10-0;97;2
3. Haywood County;10-0;89;3
4. Pearl-Cohn;8-2;67;4
5. Upperman;8-2;62;5
6. Marshall County;9-1;60;6
7. Stone Memorial;9-1;48;7
8. Macon County;8-2;27;8
9. Melrose;9-1;20;9
10. Craigmont;9-1;12;10
Others receiving votes: Red Bank 6. East Hamilton 3. Elizabethton 3. DeKalb County 1.
Division I - Class 3A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Alcoa (11);9-1;110;1
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman;9-1;94;2
3. Covington;8-2;85;4
4. Waverly;8-1;71;5
5. Smith County;9-1;69;6
6. East Nashville;8-2;50;3
7. Chuckey-Doak;9-1;48;7
8. Sweetwater;8-2;34;8
9. Giles County;7-3;21;T9
10. Unicoi County;8-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: West Greene 7. Fairview 2. Union County 1.
Division I - Class 2A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Tyner Academy (9);9-1;108;2
2. Fairley;9-0;88;3
3. Hampton (1);8-2;84;1
4. Westview (1);8-2;82;4
5. East Robertson;9-1;68;6
6. Huntingdon;8-2;49;7
(tie) Lewis County;9-1;49;9
8. Riverside;8-2;31;5
9. Freedom Prep;8-2;24;10
10. Union City;8-2;21;8
Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 1.
Division I - Class 1A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Fayetteville (10);10-0;109;1
2. McKenzie (1);10-0;100;2
3. Memphis AS&E;10-0;86;3
4. South Pittsburg;8-2;71;4
5. Moore County;9-1;64;5
6. Clay County;9-1;55;6
7. Peabody;8-2;47;7
8. Coalfield;9-1;35;8
9. Dresden;8-2;22;10
10. Gordonsville;7-3;15;9
Others receiving votes: Lake County 1.