Tennessee High topples Gibbs to claim Class AA state tournament berth

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Tennessee High and Gibbs volleyball teams each had six players on the court for Thursday's Class AA sectional clash.

It seemed like the Vikings had seven – or maybe 200.

The Vikings got a veteran-like performance from freshman setter Bree Adams and another stingy outing from libero Sydnee Pendland while making quick work of Gibbs for a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 victory inside a raucous Viking Hall.

The Vikings (32-6), who were jubilantly celebrating with a large number of students who’d cheered loudly and almost constantly for the match’s 57-minute entirety, punched their ticket to the state tournament next week – a goal that had been set immediately after dropping a 43-minute match at Anderson County in the sectional last year.

“We were in this situation last year in Knoxville last year and we didn’t fare very well there,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “And it was like a revenge factor this year. We didn’t want to go home. We want to represent our school and our community at the state tournament.

“I think our home court got in their heads a little bit. That’s what happened to us last year at Anderson County.”

The Vikings opened the match on a 10-4 run that Marley Johns capped with one of her six kills. Gibbs took a 4-2 lead in game two, but the Vikings responded with a 6-0 spurt that included two aces and a kill from Johns.

The balanced Vikings got a match-high nine kills from Kira Adams, six kills apiece from Johns, Madison Blair and Sophie Meade. Bree Adams was the distributor, piling up 29 assists.

The freshman has been rock-solid since co-setter Ashton Blair was lost for the season to an injury in the final home match of the regular season.

“Bree plays like an upperclassman, and that’s exactly what we needed coming in to this season after losing both of our setters (Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe) last season,” said Pendland, who tallied 11 digs. “She’s exactly what we needed – her and Ash (Blair), both.”

Maddie Tackett, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker who’ll continue her career in college at Union, was a force for Gibbs. But the Vikings had too many answers.

“Their libero (Pendland) got to a lot of stuff,” Gibbs coach Holly Walker said. “For some reason we couldn’t read the outside. I mean, I can’t go out there and play for ‘em. But we played hard and we did all we could to prepare. …

“We had nine seniors. These seniors have been through Covid. We’ve had two parent deaths on the team. They’ve persevered and pushed through a lot. Losing them’s gonna hurt, for sure.”

Walker didn’t think the hostile environment was nearly as much of a factor as the Vikings personnel.

“I mean it was loud, but we’ve played in gyms like this before with the student section,” Walker said. “Our players knew they were going to be there and they knew how big it was here.”

Johnson said her team’s performance was somewhat muted, considering the circumstances.

“Honestly, we played a little flat,” she said. “But that’s okay. You come out with a win in three sets and you’re going to the state tournament. That’s been our goal, really, since March, and it’s been brought up probably every day in practice.

“We’re a different team when we’re on our home court. They take a lot of pride in being a Tennessee High School Viking and playing in front of their fans. It’s a different vibe, it’s a different mentality.”

Pendland said the Vikings aren’t satisfied by simply making the state, which didn’t surprise Johnson.

“We want to go down there and win,” Johnson said. “Five years ago, we went down there and we were done, like, in two hours. I think if we settle down – we’ll have to play better than we did tonight – and play our game and not get intimidated by the fact of where we are, we’ll be fine. I think we can do a lot, represent our school and hopefully win the state. That’s what we’re here for.”