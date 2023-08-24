BRISTOL, Tenn. - Tennessee High came within a few penalty kicks from advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2016.

Despite the loss of nine seniors, don't count out the Vikings making another push toward Chattanooga.

"The girls seem pretty hungry still," Tennessee High head coach Kevin Mooney said. "Even though we graduated a lot, we have got a lot of our core coming back too so hopefully they can take that extra step and get us where we need to be."

Tennessee High (4-2), which has started the season with four wins, lost some talented athletes, including Riley Miller, who is now playing at Lincoln Memorial, and McKinley Swift, who is at King. Four-year goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty, along with Paige Helms and Hannah Plumbar, were just some of the departures for the Vikings, who were 15-4-1 last season.

"We graduated nine last year...," Mooney said. "I was worried at the beginning of the summer. I was like 'man, we have got to find some girls to step in and luckily we have had some girls that have really taken the challenge and helped us out."

Leading the way early in the season has been junior Ary Patterson, who has scored eight goals and had two assists for the Vikings in those four wins.

"She is a phenomenal player," Mooney said. "She can go with either foot, she is fast and technical and strong on the ball. She is a great player for us, we are happy to have her on the team for sure."

Senior Abby Littleton could be described as the heart and soul of the Vikings, scoring two goals and playing tenacious defense in the Vikings win over Daniel Boone on Thursday at the Stone Castle.

"The only thing I have seen to slow down Abby is calf cramps,' said Mooney, with a smile. "She has got a heart of a champion for sure so she works as hard as she can when she is out there."

There is also senior goalkeeper Chloe Shelley, who has taken over for Flaherty in net and has been a pleasant surprise.

"Chloe has been fantastic, a great surprise. She picked up real quick," said Mooney, who went to Shelley to gauge her willingness to take the job. She was kind of backup goalkeeper on occasion. She had played it like when Bridget would get hurt or when we got a lopsided victory, she would step in. We always kind of knew, but I also penciling her in as a starting defender until we realized we really needed some help in the back."

Tennessee High has won its lone District 1-2A contest, a season-opening 5-1 win at Elizabethton to open the season. The rest of the district includes Sullivan East, Unicoi County and David Crockett, which has dropped from the Class 3 ranks. Both Greeneville and Volunteer has switched to District 2, helping to leave the door open for possible success.

"We have got to go prove it on the field, but that was a big win for us last Tuesday at Elizabethton," Mooney said. "Hopefully if we do what we are supposed to do I think we have got a good chance to showing really well."

It wasn't that long ago that Tennessee High had to contend with 3A foes Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, which served as a roadblock to state tournament success. Those days are over for now, although the Vikings will still play those teams in the season ahead.

"The path is a lot easier for us right now in Double-A. We still have D-B later in the season, we have got Science Hill later, but it's nice to know those games are just for fun," he said. "Just get out and see where you stand and try to improve."

Getting to that point is definitely a goal for the Vikings, who have plenty of other veterans to watch, including seniors Reese Marshall, Claire Odum and Madison Moore, juniors Avery Hommel, Lana Lavinder and track standout Chase Wolfenbarger, and sophomores Gracen and Sydney Clark and Sophia Streetman.

It is a long season, but the Vikings remember how close they were last season.

"We were a game away from getting to the state tournament," Mooney said. "We ended up losing in PKs down there at Seymour. Just a tough break, Lana hurt her knee about 15 minutes in. It was a tough ending for those seniors, they were just a step away."

Led the Arnold sisters - senior Chloe and freshman Emma - Tennessee High reached the Class AAA tournament in 2016, defeating Farragut 2-1 at the Stone Castle to earn that state berth. They lost to Franklin when it was then held in Murfreesboro.