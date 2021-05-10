Tennessee High School announces sports camps for summer 2021

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Tennessee High School will host nine sports camps for students of all ages this summer.
“There’s something for kids of all ages and interests this summer whether your child is a serious athlete or just wanting to try something new,” said Tennessee High School Athletic Director Barry Wade.
Camps run over a two-month period beginning May 15 with wrestling and ending on July 15 with soccer.
Other camps include basketball, football, running, tennis and volleyball. Each camp has its own date, grade span and cost.
For a complete list of camps, dates, times, grades and costs, visit http://ths.btcs.org/Athletics/camp_info or contact the Tennessee High School Athletic Department at (423) 652-9317.