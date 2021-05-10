 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tennessee High School announces sports camps for summer 2021
0 comments

Tennessee High School announces sports camps for summer 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Tennessee High School will host nine sports camps for students of all ages this summer.

“There’s something for kids of all ages and interests this summer whether your child is a serious athlete or just wanting to try something new,” said Tennessee High School Athletic Director Barry Wade. 

Camps run over a two-month period beginning May 15 with wrestling and ending on July 15 with soccer.

Other camps include basketball, football, running, tennis and volleyball. Each camp has its own date, grade span and cost.

For a complete list of camps, dates, times, grades and costs, visit http://ths.btcs.org/Athletics/camp_info or contact the Tennessee High School Athletic Department at (423) 652-9317.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery
Latest Headlines

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts