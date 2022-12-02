Tennessee High defense ruffles Wolves

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee High has been idle the last two weeks and it showed offensively Friday night, but defensively the Vikings were on top of their game and the visitors took a 56-42 boys basketball win over West Ridge.

The unbeaten Vikings (5-0) led from the start and were never in any danger, although West Ridge did make a third-quarter run to keep things interesting. THS came away with two timely steals to maintain control and ease to the victory in front of a good crowd at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

“We played great defense all night long,” Viking coach Michael McMeans said. “That’s kind of what we hang our hat on.”

The Vikings were outstanding on the defensive end, holding West Ridge go-to options Wade Witcher and Dawson Arnold to a combined 11 points.

The Wolves scored just 19 points in the first half and only seven over the final eight minutes, as Tennessee High stretched out to a comfortable lead.

“We pride ourselves every single night in playing good defense,” McMeans said. “We held them two guys down pretty well. Other guys on their team made some shots, but you’ve got to give something up to take away their two guys.”

With Zander Phillips and Colin Brown nailing 3-point bombs and Brandon Dufore and Creed Musick providing four points each, THS ran out to a 14-6 edge that grew to 32-19 in the first 90 seconds of the second half.

The Wolves (5-2) came to life a little bit at that point and eventually got to within 46-40 midway through the fourth quarter, but that Tennessee High defense stepped up when needed and helped the Vikings quell the threat.

Brown and Musick came up with steals in West Ridge’s halfcourt set and turned both into breakaway layups, and THS eased back out to a 52-42 advantage.

“About three or four turnovers that led to layups for them was the difference in the game,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “We had some great shots that we missed and we had free throws that we missed and we got it down to six.

“I thought my guys played hard and didn’t quit.”

Dyer tipped his hat to Musick, a hard-working, 6-3 transfer from Daniel Boone who led all scorers with 22 points.

“Musick is tough,” Dyer said. “I mean, he is a real player. He did a great job and he was the difference in the game, let’s not make any bones about it.”

Otherwise, the Tennessee High offense was just good enough, with Brown contributing 12 points and Dufore adding 11.

“We’ve got to execute better offensively,” McMeans said. “We weren’t cutting hard and we weren’t screening well.

“Guess that’s the product of being off for two weeks. We just need to get into the routine of playing more.”

West Ridge was led offensively by Avery Horne, who scored nine points.

GIRLS

West Ridge 48, Tennessee High 25

The West Ridge girls were methodical in their win over the Vikings, leading 24-11 at halftime and cruising thereafter.

Fallon Taylor nailed four 3-point shots for the Wolves (4-4) and led all scorers with 16 points. Alexis Hood provided good support, working for 10 points on the interior.

West Ridge assumed total command by turning in an 18-3 blitz over the third quarter to lead 42-14 heading into the final frame.

Tennessee High (1-3) was led by the 11-point game of Mary Kate Kinch, who knocked down three 3-point jumpers.