Tennessee High advances to District 1-AA finals

Tennessee High’s first two matches in the postseason played out like things went for the Vikings throughout the regular season – triumphantly.

THS swept rival Sullivan East 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 on Tuesday after earlier earning a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Elizabethton in the TSSAA District 1-AA volleyball tournament at Unicoi County High School.

The Vikings (28-6) clinched a regional tournament berth with the pair of wins and will play in the district finals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Tennessee High coach Mary C. Johnson also reached a milestone.

Johnson earned her 378th win at the helm of the Vikings to pass Peggy Dempsey as the winningest head coach in program history. Johnson had a successful stint leading the program at Abingdon before arriving in Bristol.

Madison Blair served four aces and Marley Johns slammed down 10 kills in the win over East.

Sophie Meade (15 kills, 10 digs), Blair (12 kills, 12 digs), Johns (12 kills, six blocks), Bree Adams (43 assists) and Sydnee Pendland (21 digs) were the leaders against Elizabethton as THS overcame a slow start.

Union 3, Wise County Central 0

The Union Bears are 21-1 and Gracie Gibson can dig it.

Gibson had 26 digs as the bunch from Big Stone Gap rolled to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-14 Mountain 7 District win over the Wise County Central Warriors.

Brooke Bailey (36 assists, five digs, five kills, three aces), Isabella Blagg (18 kills, nine digs, three aces, two blocks), Jordan Shuler (13 digs, eight kills), Gracey McKinney (five kills) and Shea Henderson (five kills) also led the way for the balanced Bears.

Central (8-8, 2-6) got a 21-assist, 12-dig performance from Emilee Mullins and a 17-dig, 13-kill showing from Emmah McAmis. Abby Jordan’s seven kills and Emma Ramsey’s 10 digs also sparked the Warriors.

Northwood 3, Holston 0

The Panthers had six players tally at least three kills in posting a 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 Hogoheeegee District victory over visiting Holston.

Sydney Carter led the hit parade with 10 kills, while Karlee Frye (seven), Michela Snodgrass (six), Maddie Lowe (three), Kiara Buskill (three) and Summer Turley (three) also got in on the act as Northwood improved to 8-11.

Ashton Keith’s five kills and three aces, while Riley Cobler’s 10 assists were tops for Holston.

John Battle 3, Lee High 0

Jacqueline Hill slammed down 13 kills and served four aces as the John Battle Trojans trounced Lee High 25-18, 25-7, 25-6 for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Molly Little’s eight kills and Allison Smith’s 15 digs were also vital in the sweep.

William Byrd 3, Abingdon 2

Terran Brown had 21 kills and 17 digs as William Byrd won a thrilling non-district match 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 15-10.

Riley Cvetkovski (27 digs), Ella Kiser (21 digs, 16 assists, 13 kills), Gracie Statzer (17 assists, 12 kills, four blocks), Katy Creasy (11 assists), Mary Hitch (11 kills, 11 digs), Muriel Dillow (13 digs) and Loralie Sargent (12 digs) were the stat leaders for AHS.

Science Hill 3, West Ridge 2

The Science Hill Hilltoppers rallied for a 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 win over West Ridge in the winner’s bracket final of the TSSAA District 1-AAA tournament.

West Ridge plays an elimination match today at 6 p.m. against David Crockett at Daniel Boone High School with a regional tournament bid on the line. Crockett shocked No. 2 Dobyns-Bennett in a five-game thriller on Tuesday.

Gate City 3, Ridgeview 0

The Blue Devils had no trouble in recording a 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Grundy 3, Twin Valley 0

Jessi Looney had eight digs, seven kills and seven aces and Savannah Clevinger tallied 10 kills and seven aces to lead the Golden Wave to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.

Grundy (8-7, 2-1) also received 14 assists and five aces from Madie Owens, eight assists by Lilly Porter and 10 digs from Maggie Viers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 3, Chuckey-Doak 0

Aryanna Patterson scored two goals and goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty was responsible for the shutout as the Tennessee High Vikings improved to 12-1-1.

Abby Littleton also found the back of the net, while Riley Miller and Lana Lavinder each dished out an assist. The Vikings play at Morristown West on Thursday at 6 p.m.

LATE MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick Henry 3, Lebanon 1

Avery Maiden had 25 kills and 22 digs as the Patrick Henry Rebels remained in first place in the Hogoheegee District with a hard-fought 25-18, 25-11, 25-27, 26-24 win over rival Lebanon.

Lauren Stauffer (11 kills, 10 digs, six aces, five blocks), Baleigh Belcher (22 assists), Sydney Taylor (14 assists) and Morgan Tasker (eight digs, two aces) also played well.