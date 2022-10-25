Tennessee Football Prep Polls

Division I - Class 6A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Oakland (14);8-1;140;1
2. Cane Ridge;8-1;125;2
3. Dobyns-Bennett;8-1;105;3
4. Centennial;8-1;83;5
5. Houston;7-2;74;6
6. Maryville;6-3;59;4
7. Farragut;7-2;58;9
8. Bartlett;7-2;40;NR
9. Beech;8-1;34;NR
10. Blackman;7-2;17;NR
Others receiving votes: Collierville 13. Ravenwood 10. Bradley Central 6. Bearden 5. Germantown 1.
Division I - Class 5A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Knoxville West (14);9-0;140;1
2. Nolensville;9-0;123;2
3. Munford;9-0;113;3
4. Daniel Boone;9-0;94;5
5. Henry County;7-2;80;6
6. Powell;7-2;68;7
7. Mt. Juliet;8-2;49;8
8. Page;7-2;46;4
9. White County;7-2;35;9
10. McMinn County;7-2;16;10
Others receiving votes: Green Hill 3. Springfield 3.
Division I - Class 4A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Greeneville (14);9-0;140;1
2. Anderson County;9-0;123;2
3. Haywood County;9-0;115;3
4. Pearl-Cohn;7-2;96;4
5. Upperman;7-2;86;5
6. Marshall County;8-1;68;7
7. Stone Memorial;8-1;49;8
8. Macon County;7-2;37;6
9. Melrose;8-1;32;T10
10. Craigmont;8-1;8;NR
Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 4. East Hamilton 4. Red Bank 4. Elizabethton 3. Lexington 1.
Division I - Class 3A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Alcoa (14);8-1;140;1
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman;8-1;117;4
3. East Nashville;8-1;94;2
4. Covington;7-2;91;3
5. Waverly;7-1;89;5
6. Smith County;8-1;76;7
7. Chuckey-Doak;8-1;58;8
8. Sweetwater;7-2;37;9
9. Giles County;6-3;28;6
(tie) Fairview;7-2;28;10
Others receiving votes: West Greene 8. Unicoi County 4.
Division I - Class 2A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Hampton (3);8-1;125;2
2. Tyner Academy (7);8-1;119;1
3. Fairley (2);9-0;118;3
4. Westview (2);7-2;95;5
5. Riverside;8-1;87;4
6. East Robertson;8-1;73;6
7. Huntingdon;7-2;56;7
8. Union City;8-1;43;9
9. Lewis County;8-1;30;10
10. Freedom Prep;7-2;18;8
Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 6.
Division I - Class 1A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Fayetteville (11);9-0;136;1
2. McKenzie (2);9-0;127;2
3. Memphis ASE (1);9-0;115;3
4. South Pittsburg;7-2;88;5
5. Moore County;8-1;77;7
6. Clay County;8-1;68;8
7. Peabody;7-2;64;4
8. Coalfield;8-1;41;9
9. Gordonsville;7-2;29;10
10. Dresden;7-2;21;6
Others receiving votes: McEwen 4.