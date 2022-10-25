 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Tennessee Football Prep Polls

  • 0

Division I - Class 6A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Oakland (14);8-1;140;1

2. Cane Ridge;8-1;125;2

3. Dobyns-Bennett;8-1;105;3

4. Centennial;8-1;83;5

5. Houston;7-2;74;6

6. Maryville;6-3;59;4

7. Farragut;7-2;58;9

8. Bartlett;7-2;40;NR

9. Beech;8-1;34;NR

10. Blackman;7-2;17;NR

Others receiving votes: Collierville 13. Ravenwood 10. Bradley Central 6. Bearden 5. Germantown 1.

Division I - Class 5A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Knoxville West (14);9-0;140;1

2. Nolensville;9-0;123;2

3. Munford;9-0;113;3

4. Daniel Boone;9-0;94;5

5. Henry County;7-2;80;6

6. Powell;7-2;68;7

7. Mt. Juliet;8-2;49;8

8. Page;7-2;46;4

9. White County;7-2;35;9

10. McMinn County;7-2;16;10

Others receiving votes: Green Hill 3. Springfield 3.

Division I - Class 4A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Greeneville (14);9-0;140;1

2. Anderson County;9-0;123;2

3. Haywood County;9-0;115;3

4. Pearl-Cohn;7-2;96;4

5. Upperman;7-2;86;5

6. Marshall County;8-1;68;7

7. Stone Memorial;8-1;49;8

8. Macon County;7-2;37;6

9. Melrose;8-1;32;T10

10. Craigmont;8-1;8;NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 4. East Hamilton 4. Red Bank 4. Elizabethton 3. Lexington 1.

Division I - Class 3A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Alcoa (14);8-1;140;1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman;8-1;117;4

3. East Nashville;8-1;94;2

4. Covington;7-2;91;3

5. Waverly;7-1;89;5

6. Smith County;8-1;76;7

7. Chuckey-Doak;8-1;58;8

8. Sweetwater;7-2;37;9

9. Giles County;6-3;28;6

(tie) Fairview;7-2;28;10

Others receiving votes: West Greene 8. Unicoi County 4.

Division I - Class 2A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Hampton (3);8-1;125;2

2. Tyner Academy (7);8-1;119;1

3. Fairley (2);9-0;118;3

4. Westview (2);7-2;95;5

5. Riverside;8-1;87;4

6. East Robertson;8-1;73;6

7. Huntingdon;7-2;56;7

8. Union City;8-1;43;9

9. Lewis County;8-1;30;10

10. Freedom Prep;7-2;18;8

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 6.

Division I - Class 1A

School;Record;Points;Prv

1. Fayetteville (11);9-0;136;1

2. McKenzie (2);9-0;127;2

3. Memphis ASE (1);9-0;115;3

4. South Pittsburg;7-2;88;5

5. Moore County;8-1;77;7

6. Clay County;8-1;68;8

7. Peabody;7-2;64;4

8. Coalfield;8-1;41;9

9. Gordonsville;7-2;29;10

10. Dresden;7-2;21;6

Others receiving votes: McEwen 4.

Tags

