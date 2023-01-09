 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennessee Basketball Prep Polls

BOYS

Division I - Class 4A

;Record;Pts

1. Bartlett (7);13-5;76

2. Hillsboro (1);14-1;61

3. Cleveland;14-3;53

4. William Blount (1);17-2;52

5. Germantown;14-3;45

6. Independence;16-3;42

7. Whitehaven;11-2;40

8. Memphis East;13-5;34

9. Gallatin;15-2;23

10. Franklin;14-3;18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12.

Division I - Class 3A

;Record;Pts

1. Livingston Academy (5);15-0;84

2. Haywood County (1);15-3;64

3. Lawrence County (2);16-2;57

4. Crockett County;15-2;50

5. Stone Memorial;14-2;49

6. Fulton (1);13-4;44

7. Melrose;11-4;32

8. Fayette Ware;14-6;26

9. Tennessee;14-4;25

10. Obion County;15-2;17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 14. Upperman 13. Unicoi County 12.

Division I - Class 2A

;Record;Pts

1. East Nashville (9);13-0;90

2. Fairview;13-2;68

3. Milan;13-3;59

4. Chuckey-Doak;15-2;57

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman;13-3;44

6. Kingston;10-2;41

7. Douglass;10-8;29

8. Cascade;13-4;27

9. Cheatham County;14-5;25

10. Power Center Academy;10-8;21

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

;Record;Pts

1. Middleton (5);10-1;78

2. Clay County (3);12-3;75

3. Richland;12-3;59

4. Hampton;11-5;56

5. East Robertson (1);11-3;55

6. Eagleville;13-4;45

7. McKenzie;7-3;43

8. Gordonsville;13-4;24

9. Pickett County;10-6;19

10. North Greene;12-6;18

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

GIRLS

Division I - Class 4A

;Record;Pts

1. Bearden (4);18-0;93

2. Coffee County (2);22-1;81

(tie) Bradley Central (2);16-0;81

4. Blackman (1);17-1;77

5. Bartlett (1);17-5;48

6. Heritage;15-1;42

7. Stewarts Creek;16-2;29

8. Cookeville;14-3;28

9. Rockvale;14-1;26

10. Arlington;12-3;15

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

;Record;Pts

1. Jackson South Side (4);15-0;89

(tie) Upperman (5);17-2;89

3. White County;16-4;67

4. Dyer County;15-0;58

5. Elizabethton;13-4;43

6. Creek Wood;14-2;42

7. Cumberland County;13-4;35

8. Livingston Academy;13-3;30

9. Crockett County (1);15-2;22

10. Greeneville;11-5;18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 14.

Division I - Class 2A

;Record;Pts

1. Westview (7);16-0;91

2. Alcoa;15-2;79

3. York Institute (2);15-2;78

4. Huntingdon (1);17-1;72

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman;15-3;63

6. Gibson County;16-4;45

7. Cheatham County;17-2;43

8. McMinn Central;11-5;27

9. Community;13-4;23

10. Summertown;12-5;19

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record;Pts;

1. Wayne County (8);16-0;97

2. Hampton (1);14-0;78

3. Clarkrange;14-4;72

4. Clay County;14-3;67

5. McKenzie;9-5;40

5. Pickett County (1);12-4;40

7. Dresden;13-4;36

8. Houston County;13-2;24

8. McEwen;14-2;24

10. Richland;9-4;23

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 18.

