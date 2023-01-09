Tennessee Basketball Prep Polls

BOYS
Division I - Class 4A
;Record;Pts
1. Bartlett (7);13-5;76
2. Hillsboro (1);14-1;61
3. Cleveland;14-3;53
4. William Blount (1);17-2;52
5. Germantown;14-3;45
6. Independence;16-3;42
7. Whitehaven;11-2;40
8. Memphis East;13-5;34
9. Gallatin;15-2;23
10. Franklin;14-3;18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12.
Division I - Class 3A
People are also reading…
;Record;Pts
1. Livingston Academy (5);15-0;84
2. Haywood County (1);15-3;64
3. Lawrence County (2);16-2;57
4. Crockett County;15-2;50
5. Stone Memorial;14-2;49
6. Fulton (1);13-4;44
7. Melrose;11-4;32
8. Fayette Ware;14-6;26
9. Tennessee;14-4;25
10. Obion County;15-2;17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 14. Upperman 13. Unicoi County 12.
Division I - Class 2A
;Record;Pts
1. East Nashville (9);13-0;90
2. Fairview;13-2;68
3. Milan;13-3;59
4. Chuckey-Doak;15-2;57
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman;13-3;44
6. Kingston;10-2;41
7. Douglass;10-8;29
8. Cascade;13-4;27
9. Cheatham County;14-5;25
10. Power Center Academy;10-8;21
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 1A
;Record;Pts
1. Middleton (5);10-1;78
2. Clay County (3);12-3;75
3. Richland;12-3;59
4. Hampton;11-5;56
5. East Robertson (1);11-3;55
6. Eagleville;13-4;45
7. McKenzie;7-3;43
8. Gordonsville;13-4;24
9. Pickett County;10-6;19
10. North Greene;12-6;18
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
GIRLS
Division I - Class 4A
;Record;Pts
1. Bearden (4);18-0;93
2. Coffee County (2);22-1;81
(tie) Bradley Central (2);16-0;81
4. Blackman (1);17-1;77
5. Bartlett (1);17-5;48
6. Heritage;15-1;42
7. Stewarts Creek;16-2;29
8. Cookeville;14-3;28
9. Rockvale;14-1;26
10. Arlington;12-3;15
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 3A
;Record;Pts
1. Jackson South Side (4);15-0;89
(tie) Upperman (5);17-2;89
3. White County;16-4;67
4. Dyer County;15-0;58
5. Elizabethton;13-4;43
6. Creek Wood;14-2;42
7. Cumberland County;13-4;35
8. Livingston Academy;13-3;30
9. Crockett County (1);15-2;22
10. Greeneville;11-5;18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 14.
Division I - Class 2A
;Record;Pts
1. Westview (7);16-0;91
2. Alcoa;15-2;79
3. York Institute (2);15-2;78
4. Huntingdon (1);17-1;72
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman;15-3;63
6. Gibson County;16-4;45
7. Cheatham County;17-2;43
8. McMinn Central;11-5;27
9. Community;13-4;23
10. Summertown;12-5;19
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 1A
Record;Pts;
1. Wayne County (8);16-0;97
2. Hampton (1);14-0;78
3. Clarkrange;14-4;72
4. Clay County;14-3;67
5. McKenzie;9-5;40
5. Pickett County (1);12-4;40
7. Dresden;13-4;36
8. Houston County;13-2;24
8. McEwen;14-2;24
10. Richland;9-4;23
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 18.