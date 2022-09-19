 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Tenn Prep Football Polls

Tennessee Football Prep Polls

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A   

School;Record;Points;Prv        

1. Oakland (14);5-0;140;1             

2. Collierville;5-0;115;2             

3. Maryville;4-1;113;3             

4. Germantown;5-0;91;5             

5. Dobyns Bennett;5-0;90;4             

6. Ravenwood;3-2;63;6             

7. Bradley Central;5-0;58;7             

8. Blackman;4-1;43;9             

9. Cane Ridge;4-1;24;10          

10. Smyrna;4-0;20;NR         

Others receiving votes: Rockvale 3. Lebanon 3. Houston 3. Jefferson County 2. Farragut 1. Centennial 1.

Division I - Class 5A   

School;Record;Points;Prv        

1. Page (8);5-0;134;1             

2. Knoxville West (6);5-0;132;2             

3. Springfield;5-0;110;3             

4. Munford;5-0;99;4             

5. Nolensville;5-0;83;5             

6. Daniel Boone;5-0;71;6             

7. Henry County;3-2;48;7             

8. Green Hill;4-1;40;9             

9. White County;4-1;18;8             

10. Mt. Juliet;3-1;13;NR         

Others receiving votes: Morristown West 9. McMinn County 5. Karns 3. Powell 3. Portland 2.

Division I - Class 4A   

School;Record;Points;Prv        

1. Greeneville (12);5-0;138;1             

2. Anderson County (2);5-0;126;2             

3. Haywood County;4-0;113;3             

4. Red Bank;4-0;89;4             

5. Marshall County;5-0;86;5             

6. Pearl-Cohn;3-2;58;8             

7. Macon County;5-0;45;10          

8. Hardin County;4-1;44;9             

9. Stone Memorial;5-0;28; NR         

10. Milan;4-1;15;6             

Others receiving votes: Upperman 10. Melrose 5. Craigmont 4. South Gibson 4. East Hamilton 3. South Doyle 2.

Division I - Class 3A   

School;Record;Points'Prv        

1. Alcoa (14);5-0;140;1             

2. East Nashville;5-0;125;2             

3. Covington;4-1;110;3             

4. Giles County;4-1;97;4             

5. Unicoi County;5-0;74;5             

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman;4-1;68;7             

7. Sweetwater;3-1;56;8             

8. Waverly;4-1;44;9             

9. Dyersburg;3-2;24;10          

10. Kingston4-1;17;6             

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 6. Smith County 6. Sequatchie County 2. Loudon 1.

Division I - Class 2A   

School;Record;Points;Prv        

1. Hampton (10);5-0;136;1             

2. Tyner Academy (3);5-0;126;2             

3. Union City (1);5-0;114;3             

4. Huntingdon;4-1;100;4             

5. Riverside;4-1;68;7             

6. Fairley;5-0;59;8             

7. East Robertson;4-1;52;T9          

8. Mt. Pleasant;4-0;48;T9          

9. Harpeth;4-1;24;5             

10. Freedom Prep;4-1;19;6             

Others receiving votes: Westview 13. Loretto 4. Westmoreland 2. York Institute 2. Lewis County 1. Meigs County 1. Monterey 1.

Division I - Class 1A   

School;Record;Points;Prv        

1. McKenzie (11);5-0;137;1             

2. Fayetteville (3);5-0;129;2             

3. Memphis ASE;4-0;110;3             

4. Dresden;5-0;100;4             

5. Peabody;4-1;79;5             

6. Coalfield;5-0;69;7             

7. Clay County;4-0;43;9             

8. South Pittsburg;3-2;42;8             

9. Moore County;4-1;40;6             

10. McEwen;3-1;20;10          

Others receiving votes: Halls 1. 

