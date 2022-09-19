Tenn Prep Football Polls

Tennessee Football Prep Polls
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Oakland (14);5-0;140;1
2. Collierville;5-0;115;2
3. Maryville;4-1;113;3
4. Germantown;5-0;91;5
5. Dobyns Bennett;5-0;90;4
6. Ravenwood;3-2;63;6
7. Bradley Central;5-0;58;7
8. Blackman;4-1;43;9
9. Cane Ridge;4-1;24;10
10. Smyrna;4-0;20;NR
Others receiving votes: Rockvale 3. Lebanon 3. Houston 3. Jefferson County 2. Farragut 1. Centennial 1.
Division I - Class 5A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Page (8);5-0;134;1
2. Knoxville West (6);5-0;132;2
3. Springfield;5-0;110;3
4. Munford;5-0;99;4
5. Nolensville;5-0;83;5
6. Daniel Boone;5-0;71;6
7. Henry County;3-2;48;7
8. Green Hill;4-1;40;9
9. White County;4-1;18;8
10. Mt. Juliet;3-1;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Morristown West 9. McMinn County 5. Karns 3. Powell 3. Portland 2.
Division I - Class 4A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Greeneville (12);5-0;138;1
2. Anderson County (2);5-0;126;2
3. Haywood County;4-0;113;3
4. Red Bank;4-0;89;4
5. Marshall County;5-0;86;5
6. Pearl-Cohn;3-2;58;8
7. Macon County;5-0;45;10
8. Hardin County;4-1;44;9
9. Stone Memorial;5-0;28; NR
10. Milan;4-1;15;6
Others receiving votes: Upperman 10. Melrose 5. Craigmont 4. South Gibson 4. East Hamilton 3. South Doyle 2.
Division I - Class 3A
School;Record;Points'Prv
1. Alcoa (14);5-0;140;1
2. East Nashville;5-0;125;2
3. Covington;4-1;110;3
4. Giles County;4-1;97;4
5. Unicoi County;5-0;74;5
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman;4-1;68;7
7. Sweetwater;3-1;56;8
8. Waverly;4-1;44;9
9. Dyersburg;3-2;24;10
10. Kingston4-1;17;6
Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 6. Smith County 6. Sequatchie County 2. Loudon 1.
Division I - Class 2A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. Hampton (10);5-0;136;1
2. Tyner Academy (3);5-0;126;2
3. Union City (1);5-0;114;3
4. Huntingdon;4-1;100;4
5. Riverside;4-1;68;7
6. Fairley;5-0;59;8
7. East Robertson;4-1;52;T9
8. Mt. Pleasant;4-0;48;T9
9. Harpeth;4-1;24;5
10. Freedom Prep;4-1;19;6
Others receiving votes: Westview 13. Loretto 4. Westmoreland 2. York Institute 2. Lewis County 1. Meigs County 1. Monterey 1.
Division I - Class 1A
School;Record;Points;Prv
1. McKenzie (11);5-0;137;1
2. Fayetteville (3);5-0;129;2
3. Memphis ASE;4-0;110;3
4. Dresden;5-0;100;4
5. Peabody;4-1;79;5
6. Coalfield;5-0;69;7
7. Clay County;4-0;43;9
8. South Pittsburg;3-2;42;8
9. Moore County;4-1;40;6
10. McEwen;3-1;20;10
Others receiving votes: Halls 1.