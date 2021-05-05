Teen defensive driving school heads to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) will offer two days of exercises on such topics as distracted driving and panic braking at Bristol Speedway this June.
The events will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 5 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6.
Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors, the B.R.A.K.E.S. program offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction to teens and their parents about how to be safer on the road.
Other exercises include crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recovery and car control/skid recovery.