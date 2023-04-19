BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the Wednesday afternoon officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said an employee of the Dollar General store at 1498 Tennessee Highway 126 called the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office around 1 p.m. to request a welfare check on a man "who was reportedly unconscious in a truck" parked in the first parking space near the store's front door.

"Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the man. According to reports from the scene, the man refused to get out of the vehicle. At some point during the encounter, the man produced a gun, resulting in two deputies firing shots, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident," Earhart said.

Investigators are still trying to determine how long the deputies spoke with the man before the encounter turned deadly.

The black, four-door pickup remained in that spot hours later as investigators worked the scene which was encircled by yellow crime-scene tape.

Melanie Wyatt was visiting her mother in the nearby town homes when she decided to walk to the store.

"I heard something but I'm not sure what it was. When I got to the sidewalk there was maybe 30 officers standing there," Wyatt said. One of the officers told her to leave as it was an active crime scene.

The victim had not been positively identified at the time of the news briefing so next of kin had not been notified. The name of the deceased will be released once that is done, Earhart said.

"TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration," Earhart said.

"The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement," she said.

Sullivan District Attorney General Barry Staubus requested the TBI be involved.

"The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit," she said.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said the names of the personnel involved will not be released at this time.

"The deputies that were involved in the incident are on administrative leave. It is the policy of the agency that anytime an officer is involved in this type of incident that he or she be placed on administrative leave for a period of at least three days. Administrative leave is not punitive," according to a statement from Capt. Andy Seabolt.