It’s taken Tazewell High School’s softball team nearly three months and 25 games to reach today’s VHSL Class 2 state semifinals, but for senior catcher Hannah Hayes and her teammates it’s a journey that has been years in the making.

“I’ve been with this group of girls since tee-ball and coach pitch,” Hayes said. “I’ve found a sense of knowing that the next game could be my last with my girls and all I want is to continue to win with them by my side.”

Hayes certainly has a unique perspective that helps her appreciate the achievement.

Her freshman campaign came to an end following two scrimmages as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

A labrum tear cut short her sophomore year.

Last spring, Hayes helped the Bulldogs reach the state quarterfinals, where they suffered a 5-0 road loss to eventual state champion Appomattox.

Keeping with the trend of things getting better each season for Hayes, she has been a catalyst in 2023 and will try to help the Bulldogs (19-5-1) take another step today as they face traditional power Page County (24-3) at 10 a.m. at Botetourt Sports Complex with a berth in the state finals on the line.

“This season has had its ups and downs like any season,” Hayes said. “Being the first team to make it to the semifinals is so crazy for any of us to wrap our heads around, but this is what we have worked towards since we were little. We always said we wanted to be the team to go all the way.”

Hayes hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning during Tuesday’s quarterfinal win over Appomattox and that is all the offense the Bulldogs needed in a 2-1 triumph.

“Getting that double in my first at-bat on the first pitch is unlike any feeling I’ve ever had,” Hayes said. “I had so much adrenaline and I was pumped that I was able to deliver for my team.”

Carly Compton struck out 13 in spinning a five-hitter for Tazewell as Hayes was behind the plate as usual catching pitches from the fireballer. Compton has a 0.79 ERA and 284 strikeouts in 128 innings of work, while issuing only 17 walks. Opponents are hitting a measly .096 against the tall right-hander.

“Carly and I have been best friends since I was 9,” Hayes said. “We’ve spent all our summers together on and off the field and have always had a sisterly relationship.”

It’s totally accurate to say the batterymates are on the same page.

“Hannah Hayes has been my catcher since the very beginning,” Compton said. “She is a hard-working player that not only pushes herself to the limit, but also me. She always works so hard behind the plate for me. She’s the best motivator, but she holds me accountable. She lets me know when my ball’s not breaking exactly right or if I’m missing it by a ball or two, but she also tells me all this with saying ‘Just do what you do.’

“The bond we grew is one that is unbreakable. She has a lot of strengths because she works so hard, but she is very good at her framing. She knows how my balls move and knows how to make them look that much better than what they are. To have her behind the plate helps me on the mound in a lot of ways. It’s a whole different ballgame when you have a catcher you can trust.”

Tazewell will have to be on top of its game against Page County, which enters on a 17-game winning streak and is a perennial state tourney participant.

The Panthers won state titles in 1981, 2014, 2015 and 2018, while finishing as runner-up last season and in 1982 and 2004.

Junior pitcher Bailee Gaskins earned Bull Run District and Region 2B player of the year honors for veteran coach Alan Knight’s club, while power-hitting first baseman Jocelyne Rinker is headed to Radford University.

As for Tazewell’s clutch catcher, Hayes has signed with the softball program at Bluefield University and would like to arrive on campus in the fall wearing a state championship ring.

“I feel confident in my team's ability,” Hayes said. “Like I said, we've been working towards this moment for years. If we keep our heads in the game, I believe we have as good of a shot as anyone else.”

