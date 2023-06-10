TROUTVILLE, Va. – The Tazewell Bulldogs relied on the mastery of sophomore pitcher Carly Compton to reach their first VHSL Class 2 title game this season.

Tazewell completed the joy ride Saturday with another element. Just call it “Dog Ball.”

With a blend of well-executed bunts, plate discipline and clever base running, the Bulldogs posted a 5-2 win over the James River Knights for the Class 2 championship at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

“We’ve played together since we were little and we all have the mentality of doing whatever it takes to get on base,” Tazewell star Brooke Nunley said.

Behind a balanced attack, the Bulldogs collected nine hits off Randolph College recruit Austyn Moran. Leadoff batter Maddie Gillespie and No. 9 hitter Alayshia Griffith each collected two hits.

After James River took a 1-0 lead at the top of the first inning, Tazewell (21-5-1) scored twice in the second inning thanks to a pair of James River errors and a run-scoring single from Griffith.

In another dimension of the advanced Tazewell offense, the speedy Griffith relies on the slap hitting technique.

“I went full-time hitting left-handed and slapping in my tenth grade year, but it’s been a journey,” Griffith said. “With this style, you have to read the defense and let the ball come to you. When we get some runs for our pitcher like we did today, we really get fired up.’

Tazewell increased its lead to 5-1 in the fourth behind a two-run home run from Nunley and a run-scoring single from senior Hannah Hayes. Griffith and Hayes plan to compete in softball at Bluefield University next year

Nunley, a four-year starter, is just 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds. She relies on bat speed to generate power.

“The pitch was low and inside and it shocked me when the ball went out,” Nunley said. “Hitting a home run and wining the state championship, I will remember this day for a while.”

James River coach Steve Austin was impressed with the mature approach of the Tazewell hitters and the diverse offerings of Compton.

“We don’t give up a lot of hard hits and (Tazewell) hit some balls hard,” Austin said. “We put a little pressure on early, but we made a couple of mistakes on defense and kind of got down.

“Compton has 3-4 good pitches, including a really good change-up, and she moves the ball around.”

The powerful 5-11 Compton and the steady Tazewell defense took care of the rest. The tall and confident right-hander was dominant in the circle as usual, striking out eight and walking just one en route to a four-hitter.

“This is amazing, “Compton said. “We’ve had to overcome a bunch of mountains the past few years, and we pushed everything out and executed in all areas today

The James River hitters never found a comfort zone against Compton’s formula of curveballs, change-ups, fastballs and smart placement.

“I just relied on all the work I’ve put in to reach this point,” Compton said.

What about the nerves factor after James River grabbed a 1-0 lead?

“I don’t get rattled in games,” Compton said. “I know what I have to do and I knew that one run wasn’t going to make the difference.

“We made contact and did the little things on offense and played great defense. That gives a pitcher so much peace.”

Roanoke College recruit Jenna Pugh led the Knights (24-2) with three hits. Saturday was the first appearance in the state finals in 10 years for James Rivers, which featured five senior starters and entered the day on a 16-game win streak.

Several of the Tazewell starters gained widespread attention at the Junior League level by storming through the state, regional and national playoffs before falling to eventual champion Florida.

Saturday was the final step for the five Bulldog seniors.

Tazewell advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in 2013 behind current Bulldogs athletic director Whitney Saunders. Saturday was the also first state title for any Tazewell team since the football squad won the 1986 Group AA, Division 4 crown.

“This has been a dream for all of us,” Nunley said.