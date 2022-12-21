Tazewell football star signs with Richmond

TAZEWELL, Va. – Tazewell High School senior Cassius Harris knows all about high expectations in football.

Just consider his family.

Older brother Chancellor Harris ranked second in rushing this past season at Morehead State University. Father J’me Harris is the head football coach for the Tazewell Bulldogs.

“I loved every minute of playing with my brother and having my father coach me. I wouldn’t change anything,” Cassius said.

The payoff for years of intensive instruction and extra practice in the backyard came Wednesday morning when Cassius signed to play at the University of Richmond.

At 6-foot-2 and 177-pounds, Cassius is projected to work at wide receiver for the Spiders.

According to J’me Harris, Cassius has the essential skill set to flourish in that marquee spot.

“Cassius is a good route runner who competes and catches the ball well,” Coach Harris said.

The younger Harris compiled an array of eye-popping stats en route to setting school records for single-game, single-season and career for receptions and receiving yards for the Bulldogs.

Cassius also holds Virginia High School League marks for single-game (20) and single-season 104 receptions. He ranks second among VHSL players in career receptions (216) and seventh in career receiving yards with 2,970.

According to Cassius, his other primary options for college were Morehead State and Elon.

“I just felt that Richmond was a new home for me,” Cassius said. “I got into contact with the Richmond staff early this summer. I went to a camp, game and practice, and liked the campus and all the coaches.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound Chancellor is shorter than Cassius, plus there are other differences.

“Chancellor is a bit more outgoing than Cassius,” Coach Harris said. “Chancellor is the stronger of the two, topping 500 pounds for a squat max and over 300 pounds for a bench max. Cassius is faster, setting the school record in the 300 dash and running a 4.49 at a football camp this season.”

There is one big commonality between the brothers.

“They both love to compete,” Coach Harris said. “It’s great to see both my sons be able to pursue their dreams of playing college athletics while getting a tremendous educational opportunity.

“I know all the hard work they put in and all the sacrifices they made. My wife and I are really happy for them.”

Tazewell graduates Josiah Jordan (UVa Wise) and Jared Mullins (Bridgewater College) are also playing football at the college level, while Coach Harris said that lineman Ricky Compton will sign with either Ferrum College or Bluefield University early next year.

For Cassius, the next assignment in the family business awaits.

“Competing at the college level has been a big goal ever since I started playing football,” Cassius said. “I always looked up to Chancellor and saw what he had to do in order to reach the next level. Dad made sure we put in the work to make our goals happen.

“I’m glad to have this process over. Now, I get to focus on Richmond and keep going 100% for them.”