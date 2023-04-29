The Tazewell Bulldogs copped another Coppinger Invitational title.

Luke Childress and Walker Patterson each had two hits as head coach Brandon McDaniel’s club cruised to a 9-3 win over Woodrow Wilson of Beckley, West Virginia, on Saturday in the title game of the 49th annual baseball tournament at historic Bowen Field.

Tazewell (10-3) topped Princeton, Bluefield, Marion and Woodrow Wilson to win the event for a second straight year.

Leadoff man Tre Blankenship scored three times for Tazewell on Saturday, while Gavin Duty struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win on the mound. Tazewell built a 6-0 lead after two innings.

Childress was named tournament MVP, while Andrew Larimer, Jackson Myers and Duty also represented Tazewell on the all-tourney team.

Bluefield (W.Va.) 13, Graham 10

Cody Fuller had three hits and Hunter Harmon drove in five runs as the Bluefield Beavers topped longtime nemesis Graham in the seventh-place game of the Coppinger Invitational.

Graham was led by the three-hit, three-run, four-RBI showing of Nathan Phillips. Tristan Hass (three RBIs), Brayden Wooldridge (two hits) and Trey Lambert (two hits) also had notable performances for the G-Men.

A six-run fourth inning put Bluefield ahead to stay.

SOFTBALL

David Crockett 3, Sullivan East 0

Sullivan East 6, Greeneville 5

The Patriots split a pair of games in the Tiny Day tournament in Greeneville.

After getting blanked by Crockett pitcher Karly Honeycutt on a six-hitter in the opener, Karlee Miller had two hits, scored twice and tallied a RBI to lead East to a win over Greeneville in the nightcap.

Brooklyne Loudy added two RBIs for the Patriots, who scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.