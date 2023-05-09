Dashaun Taylor struck out nine en route to pitching a five-inning no-hitter in the Bearcats’ 12-0 Southwest District win over Graham on Tuesday night at DeVault Stadium.

Taylor also had three hits and drove in three runs for the Bearcats, which honored their lone senior, Connor Davidson, prior to the win over the G-Men.

Devin Lathrop tripled in Virginia High’s first run in the third and also doubled home three more in the third when the Bearcats scored eight runs.

Cody Griffith and Lucas Whitt had two hits and three RBIs apiece apiece. Bhraedon Meredith also doubled in a run for Virginia High.

Gate City 12, Union 1

Brayden Cox had three hits, including a double, three RBIs and two runs scored as the Blue Devils scored nine fifth inning runs to defeat the Bears.

Eli McMurray added two doubles, a single and scored three runs for Gate City. Brendan Cassidy added had three hits and scored twice and Ethan Fleming had two hits and two RBIs.

Zack DePriest had two hits, drove in three runs and scattered seven hits to pick up the win on the mound.

Sam Whitman had two doubles for Union. Jack Hurley and Eli Blanton had two hits apiece for the Bears, who were out-hit 15-7 by the Blue Devils.

Richlands 5, Marion 4

Parker Lowe pushed across the winning run with a ground ball out in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Blue Tornado a Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Levi White had three hits for Richlands, while Connor McCracken had two hits and picked up the win in relief of Levi White.

Brody Whitt and Mason Pugh had two hits each for Marion (9-7). Kate Terry drove in three runs.

Grundy 10-8, Twin Valley 4-4

Ethan Deel drove in two runs and also pitched a two-hitter as Grundy took an 8-4 win over Twin Valley as the Golden Wave completed a doubleheader sweep.

Bricen Lambert added two hits and Justin Weaver collected two RBIs for the Wave in the second game. Connor Hurley was the winning pitcher as Grundy prevailed by a 10-4 count in the opener.

Lucas Dotson had two hits and Isaac Cooper collected two RBIs in the first game to lead Twin Valley.

SOFTBALL

Volunteer 3, Tennessee High 0

Addyson Fisher threw a seven-inning no-hitter, striking out 12 in the process, in leading the Falcons to a District 1-AAA tournament win over the Vikings.

Zetta Smith had two hits for Volunteer, while Bryleigh Salyer, Jaden Ford, Kendra Huff and Fisher had one apiece.

Tennessee High faces Sullivan East in a must-win scenario today at Unicoi County High School at 5:30 p.m.

Lebanon 7, Rural Retreat 2

Shelby Keys and Madison Hill hit home runs and Erin Rasnake struck nine from the circle as the Pioneers secured the Hogoheegee District regular season championship at Rural Retreat.

Morgan Varney had two hits for Lebanon. Keys hit a solo home run in the sixth and Hill had a two-run blast in the seventh.

Kailey Davidson had a double, single and scored a run for the Indians. Lacey Brown also had two hits and a run in the loss. Jenna Mutter struck out six in taking the loss in the circle.

Wise County Central 14, John Battle 4

Lexi Baker three hits, four RBIs and picked up the win in the Warriors’ Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.

Emily Sturgill and Hannah Sayler had two hits apiece. Salyer also drove in two runs.

John Battle was led by Eden Wallace with a double and single. Taylor Childress took the loss in the circle.

Patrick Henry 4, Holston 0

Marah Woodlee tripled and singled and Sophia Wright allowed just two hits in the Rebels’ Hogoheegee District home win over the Cavaliers.

Patrick Henry scored all four of its runs in the sixth inning against Holston starter Rily Cobler, who allowed just six hits.

Ridgeview 4, Abingdon 2

McKenna McFall drove in two runs and Caiti Hill pitched a complete-game five-hitter as Ridgeview recorded a Mountain 7 District victory.

Lauren Baker led Abingdon with two hits.

Virginia High 12, Graham 2

Does Carrie Patrick know how to celebrate Senior Night or what?

The strong shortstop for the Virginia High Bearcats had herself a night as she went 5-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs as the Bearcats blasted Graham in six innings.

Freshman Sarah Page added two RBIs for VHS, while 12th-grader Paizley Corvin and fellow senior Jayden Kilinski contributed two hits to the victory.

Another senior, Anna Stacy, was the winning pitcher.

BOYS SOCCER

Holston 5, Patrick Henry 0

Connor Finley scored three goals and Griffin Hall and Noah Cousins added one apiece for the Cavaliers’ in a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Rebels.

Harper Collie added an assist for Holston. Sinclair Hayden had 15 saves in goal for the Cavaliers (6-4-1).

Abingdon 3, Ridgeview 0

Pickett Johnson had a goal and an assist in the Falcons’ Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.

Tyler Rogers and Trenton Vestal also scored for Abingdon. Isaac Robins had an assist, while Dennin Jenkins and Alex Broome combined for a clean sheet in goal.

Honaker 14 Grundy 0

Zane Johnson scored four goals and Landen Marsh and Thomas Ball added two apiece in the Tigers’ destruction of the Golden Wave on the pitch.

Jaxon Dye had two assists and Johnson had one for Honaker. Braeden Dale, Kaden Howar, Malachi Lowe, Chance Jewell, Jaylon Hart and Dye also had goals for the Tigers.

Honaker head coach Wilburn Johnson picked up the 100th win of his career for the Tigers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Graham 6, Virginia High 0

Ella Dales scored five goals and Reagyn Ramsey added a goal and two assists to lead the G-Girls over the Bearcats and capturing the Southwest District regular season title.

Cadence Owens had two assists and Aloha Rifkin added one assist for Graham.

LATE MONDAY

SOFTBALL

Wise Central 8, Lee High 3

Lexie Baker homered, drove in three runs and also combined with Hannah Salyers to pitch a three-hitter as Wise County Central picked up a crucial Mountain 7 District victory.