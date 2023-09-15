Carly Compton has proven herself as the ace of a Virginia High School League state championship softball team and she plans on one day being the top pitcher for an Atlantic Coast Conference program.

The junior who played the starring role in Tazewell’s run to the 2023 VHSL Class 2 state title announced on Thursday via social media that she had verbally committed to the University of North Carolina.

“UNC is an amazing place to be all the way around,” Compton said. “What made UNC my No. 1 choice is the atmosphere. The atmosphere is the most family-oriented place I have ever been. I know that I will be taken care of as a person and an athlete and be pushed. There aren’t enough words to describe how amazing UNC is, but one word that describes it well is home.”

Twenty-eight schools reached out to Compton when the latest recruiting period began – including notable NCAA Division I programs such as Virginia, Charlotte, Kentucky, Purdue and Clemson – but the Tar Heels were tops on her list.

Megan Smith Lyon was hired in June as the Heels’ head coach after spending the five previous seasons at the helm of the Marshall University Thundering Herd. North Carolina’s last NCAA tournament appearance came in 2019.

“I did take the visit there and fell in love with it from the start,” Compton said. “It had a certain tug on me since I walked on campus for a prospect camp. What impressed me the most about UNC is the coaching staff and the support systems that I am going to have around me from Day 1.”

Compton pitched to the tune of a 19-3 record and 0.98 ERA in 2023 for the Tazewell Bulldogs and struck out 303 batters with just 24 walks in 143 innings of work in earning Bristol Herald Courier player of the year honors. Six no-hitters, 12 shutouts, two perfect games and six one-hitters appeared on the powerful 5-foot-11 right-hander’s resume.

She also hit .394 with six home runs and 18 RBIs for Tazewell, which claimed the state title with a 5-2 win over James River in the finals as Compton pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk.

“The best part about winning state would have to be realizing that we made history,” Compton said. “It was amazing knowing that we are state champs and seeing all the hard work, dedication and years of preparing and praying for that moment come true.”

Since that June day at the Botetourt Sports Complex, Compton has been traveling the country competing in travel-ball tournaments and attending prospect camps.

While her college decision is made, it’s still not known yet where Compton will be competing in the spring.

She currently attends Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville, Tennessee, where her mom, Shae, is a fifth-grade teacher.

“My family and I are still praying about things,” Compton said. “We don’t know what the future looks like and we are just enjoying the moment we are in and putting it in God’s hands.”