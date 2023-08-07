WASHINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Officials in Washington County, Virginia, are expected to begin the process of taking ownership of the Mendota Trail on Tuesday.

The final trestle on the 12.5-mile-long hiking and biking trail has been completed, allowing the entire trail to be open, said Washington County Administrator Jason Berry.

The Mendota Trail Conservancy guided the construction of the trail, gaining grants and donations while overseeing the rails to-trails concept of turning what was once the path of the Southern Railroad to become a scenic pedestrian path bordered by rocky creeks, cliffs and small waterfalls.

At Tuesday's meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors in Abingdon, the board is slated to review documents accepting the grant of the trail from the conservancy to the county.

Agreements are between the Mendota Trail Conservancy, Washington County Park Authority and the Board of Supervisors, Berry said.

"We will probably close on ownership of the trial by the end of August — if the board approves it by Aug. 8," Berry said.

Another agreement concerns acceptance of receiving the "Lapis land" — a total of 220 acres presently owned by Dr. Jim Lapis, the president of the nonprofit Mendota Trail Conservancy. The Lapis land is crossed by a portion of the trial in the Phillips community, Berry said.

"The Lapis property has not been surveyed yet," Berry said.

While part of the Lapis land will be gifted to the county, Berry said a grant could be obtained to reimburse Lapis for half the value.

The overall trail has been in the works for about 20 years and appeared poised to be developed by leaders of the city of Bristol, Virginia. But the threat of lawsuits from adjacent landowners and cost concerns halted progress on building the trail — until a few years ago.

That's when deed research revealed that the trail could be built on what turned out to be one, long, skinny piece of land — a former railroad bed and right-of-way — connecting the city to the Scott County line in Southwest Virginia.

For now, the trail runs from Bristol's Island Road to Mendota Road in the town of Mendota. A short portion could still be developed towards the Scott County border while Bristol Virginia officials have also suggested the trail could be extended further into the city.

The trail runs through the woods of western Washington County at Haskell Station, Benhams, Phillips and the Wolf Run Gorge. It makes numerous crossings of creeks and spans a 300-foot-long bridge over the North Fork of the Holston River.