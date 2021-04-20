Symphony of the Mountains hosts outdoor concert

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – After a year of lockdown, Symphony of the Mountains’ Winds, Brass and Percussion players will host a family-friendly outdoor concert next month.
“Spring Winds,” which will include a variety of styles of music, will take place at the Allandale Mansion Amphitheater at 3 p.m. on May 2.
Admission is $20 for adults. Children and students are free. Tickets are on sale at the symphony office or online at www.symphonyofthemountains.org.
Although outdoors, attendees are requested to be masked and socially distanced.