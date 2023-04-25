Justin Barnett and Michael Calhoun recently renewed their long-running rivalry, but no animosity exists between the NCAA Division I athletes from Southwest Virginia.

“I would say it’s a good rivalry,” Barnett said. “He helped push me to be a great thrower in high school and even now in college as well.”

A two-time VHSL state shot put champion and a one-time discus state champ at Union High School, Barnett is now throwing for the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams.

Calhoun won a state indoor title in the shot put as a senior at Gate City High School in 2020 and is a record-setter at Charleston Southern University these days.

They were competitors once again at last Friday’s Georgia Tech Invitational in Atlanta.

In the shot put, Calhoun finished eighth with a top heave of 55 feet, while Barnett was 19th in 47-4 ¼.

UNC Asheville’s Solomon McDonald won with a top distance of 60-6 ¾.

Barnett and Calhoun have spent time together at countless meets across the United States through the years.

“It’s always fun to compete against guys you know,” Calhoun said. “Throwing is very competitive, but at the end of the day most of us are all friends and there are no hard feelings involved. Justin was always better than me in high school and he pushed me to keep finding ways to get better.

“It was good to see Justin and catch up. It’s always a breath of fresh air to talk to people from my area. I pray his season ends with a bang.”

What did they chat about?

“We mostly just talk about what it is like at our universities and what the differences are from being from a small area and just how training is going and how family and friends are doing back home,” Barnett said.

Conference meets loom for both men.

“There has definitely been some ups and downs throughout the season with throwing due to minor injuries, but I am just trying to stay focused as much as I can and perfect my form the best I can and try and medal at [the Atlantic 10 Conference meet],” Barnett said. “Throwing is a huge mental game and I just need to have everything calm in my head to get things going.”

Calhoun has lofty goals too.

“God has been very good to me. I’m bad to take that for granted sometimes,” Calhoun said. “He has put great people in my life to help me get to where I am now. As for now, the coaches and I are just going to keep working and see how this season ends. Lord willing, maybe we will get to go to the NCAA championships in Texas this year and throw against the best college throwers in the country.”

Gold for Glover

Rebecca Glover (Sullivan East) of Milligan University earned a first-place medal at last week’s Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s track and field championships in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

She was on the triumphant 4x800 relay team that crossed the finish line in a meet record 9:20.43. Glover ran the first leg followed by Caitlin Dominy, Grace Allen and Ellen M. Kearney.

Mason’s move

Mason Polier (Union) will play football this season for Williamette University in Salem, Oregon.

The linebacker previously suited up for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Western Carolina University.

Prince in portal

Linebacker Prince Kollie is in the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons playing football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The former David Crockett High School star collected 32 tackles and scored one touchdown in 17 games during his time with the storied program.

Cooke contributes

Taymon Cooke (Graham) had three catches for 27 yards during North Carolina A&T’s spring football game last Saturday.

Tatum tears it up

Tatum Dye had herself a day to remember for Walters State Community College’s softball squad on Monday.

In a 22-0 win over Dyersburg State in the first game of a doubleheader, the former Lebanon High School slugger went 4-for-5 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

Dye connected for a two-run homer in the first inning, a three-run blast in the second inning, a three-run clout in the fourth and a RBI fielder’s choice groundout in the fifth.

She followed that up by going 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs as Walters State rolled to a 22-2 triumph in the nightcap.

Dye is hitting .449 with 16 homers and 59 RBIs. She has walked more times (15) and stolen more bases (12) than she’s struck out (11) for a team that has a 44-2 record.

Smith to Memphis

Alasia Smith will be playing for the women’s basketball team at the University of Memphis when the 2023-24 season begins.

The former Science Hill High School standout has followed her head coach, Alex Simmons, from Gardner-Webb to the Tigers of the American Athletic Conference.

A 5-foot-10 forward, Smith averaged 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 88 games over three seasons at G-W and was the 2023 Big South Conference defensive player of the year. She has scored more than 1,000 career points and produced a 14-point, eight-rebound stat line in a first-round loss to Utah in the NCAA Tournament.

"Alasia is a true Tennessee native and comes from a strong family pedigree," Simmons said in a press release "She has an unmatched motor and versatility that is extremely rare and is a huge addition for us. I've known Alasia a very long time and her will to win and ability to lead a team on the court is something that sets her apart."

Top-10 for Hooker

Western Carolina’s Adam Hooker (Lebanon) finished tied for seventh at the Southern Conference men’s golf championships, which concluded Tuesday in Greensboro, Georgia.

He recorded rounds of 70, 72 and 69 as his total of 211 was nine shots behind winner Mats Ege of East Tennessee State. ETSU won the team title and Western Carolina was fourth.

Top-20 for Creasy

Connor Creasy finished in a tie for 19th in stroke play at the Southeastern Conference men’s golf tournament last week at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The Abingdon High School graduate carded scores of 69, 68 and 73 while competing for the University of Georgia as his total of 210 was 14 shots off the lead.