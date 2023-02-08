Region ID/2D Meet
At Virginia High
BOYS
Team Scores
Virginia High 135, Graham 81, Chilhowie 75, Marion 71, Patrick Henry 20, Rural Retreat 15, Wise County Central 11, J.I. Burton 6
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Virginia High (Kerr, Austin, Harosky, Jones), 1:57.54; 200 Free – Elijah Fricker (VHS) 2:14.94l 200 IM – Carter Kerr (VHS), 2:30.06; 50 Free – Brady Jones (G), 22.66; 1-Meter Diving – Bhraedon Meredith (VHS), 341.05; 100 Fly – Adam Harosky (VHS), 59.74; 100 Free – Brady Jones (G), 52.91; 500 Free – Adam Harosky (VHS), 5:40.61; 200 Free Relay – Graham (Bowman, Stout, White, Jones), 1:43.03; 100 Backstroke – Sawyer Jennings (M) 1:03.08; 100 Breaststroke – Tyler Sickles (RR), 1:12.53; 400 Free Relay – Virginia High (Harosky, A. Coleman, G. Coleman, Kerr), 3:56.70
GIRLS
Team Scores
Marion 126, Tazewell 95, Chilhowie 59, Patrick Henry and Graham 57, Union 19, Gate City 18, Virginia High 16, Wise County Central 11
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay - Marion (Melvin, Umbarger, Thomas Blevins), 2:23.38; 200 Free – Maddy Sawyers (T), 2:27.56; 200 IM – Kursten Thomas (M), 2:35.42; 50 Free – Isabella Davis (T), 26.37; 1-Meter Diving – Mayne Versteegen (VHS), 246.20; 100 Fly – Tia Spivey (GC), 1:06.19; 100 Free – Isabella Davis (T), 57.23; 500 Free – Tia Spivey (GC), 5:47.54; 200 Free Relay – Tazewell (Harvey, Sawyers, Nguyen, Davis), 1:54.76; 100 Backstroke – Cameron Boothe (PH), 1:13.31; 100 Breaststroke – Cameron Boothe (PH), 1:24.96; 400 Free Relay – Tazewell (Harvey, Sawyers, Nguyen, Davis), 4:14.42
