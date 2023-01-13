Sweeney lures Riley to Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has hired TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to reignite the Tigers’ attack.

The school's board of trustees compensation committee approved a three-year contract Friday that will pay the 33-year-old Riley $1.75 million per season.

Swinney hopes the move invigorates an offense that had slipped the past two seasons since Clemson's last College Football Playoff berth in 2020.

It's the first time Swinney has gone outside his current staff for a coordinator hire since bringing in Oklahoma's Brent Venables to lead the Tigers’ defense before the 2012 season.

If Riley can have the impact Venables did from the start, it could spark a group that finished 30th nationally in scoring and 48th in total offense this past fall.

Swinney cleared the way for Riley when he fired long-time staffer and first-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday

Mississippi St hires Oklahoma's Selmon

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has hired former Oklahoma assistant athletic director Zac Selmon as its AD.

Selmon is the son of former OU football great Dewey Selmon and nephew of fellow Sooner legends Lucious and Lee Roy Selmon, the latter a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Zac Selmon previously worked as Oklahoma’s deputy AD for external engagement and senior associate AD for administration and development. Selmon started four years at tight end for Wake Forest and graduated with a degree in religion and international studies.

Brohm hires brother at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has hired brother Brian as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, returning him to the school where he ranks as one of its best signal callers.

Brian Brohm had worked the past six seasons in the same capacities under his older brother at Purdue and served as interim coach after Louisville hired Jeff Brohm as head coach last month. He’s credited with developing Boilermakers QB Aidan O’Connell into an All-Big Ten selection and helping the team rank second in conference passing at 278.8 yards per game last season. Brohm also worked on his brother’s staff at Western Kentucky.