SWCC readies for season

MEN

Division: NJCAA Division II

League: Region 10

Coach: Scotty Boyd

Last season: 12-12 (7-11)

Key returners: Brennan Howard, G; Nick Livingston, G; Jaxon Collier, G/F

Promising newcomers: Anthony Mark, PG; Titus Cunningham, F; Valentino Simon, F; Jordan McInnis, F; Braydon Watson, G/F; Andrew Sharpe, G/F; Trajon Boyd, G

Key losses: Saveon Falls; Giannis Gianntoutis; Braeden Crews; Brett Boyd; Jordin Webb

Outlook: Southwest Virginia Community College went 12-12 last season after finishing 8-21 the year before and the Flying Eagles attempt to take the next step in their progression this win-ter.

Brennan Howard, Nick Livingston (Eastside) and Jaxon Collier (Lee High) are the returnees from a team that averaged 92.4 points per game.

A shooting guard from Asheville, North Carolina, with unlimited range and a penchant for moving without the basketball to get free, Howard averaged 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds last season in being a second-team all-region selection.

The top newcomer is 6-foot-7 post player Valentino Simon, a NCAA Division I prospect from the Bahamas who can shoot, rebound and block shots.

Point guard Anthony Mark (Baltimore, Maryland), small forward Titus Cunningham (Charlotte, North Carolina) and 6-foot-8 post player Jordan McInnis (Beckley, West Virginia) are the other probable starters.

Andrew Sharpe (Gate City), Trajon Boyd (Honaker), Braydon Watson-Jones (Charlotte, North Carolina), B.J. Mitchell (Beckley, West Virginia), Semaj Moore (Sedley, Virginia) and Dwight Russell (Freeport, Bahamas) will also see minutes.

Depth is a strength as head coach Scotty Boyd feels his team has 13 guys capable of playing and contributing each night.

“We are much deeper than we have been and most everyone on our team was a primary scorer in high school,” Boyd said. “So sharing the ball and sacrificing some individual stats to play together as a team [is key].”

SWCC posted a 114-105 win over Oak Hill Academy’s Red team in an exhibition game on Oct. 20. The Flying Eagles open the season on Nov. 3 at home against Franklin Prep.

Coach’s Quote: “This is the deepest, most overall talented team we have had at SWCC. We have a great mix of size and speed. It will be an exciting season and we hope to make another jump in the region standings this season.”

WOMEN

Division: NJCAA Division II

League: Region 10

Coach: Thad Lambert

Last season: 15-9 (10-6)

Key returners: Liyah French, G; Destiny Jarnigan, F; Ta’Mya Robertson, G/F

Promising newcomers: Amber Kimberlin; Jeila Greenlee; Kaycee Deskins; Hayley Farris; Anna Hagy; Katie Barr; Anya Williams

Key loss: Taylor Wilson

Outlook: The French Connection was one of the primary reasons for Southwest Virginia Community College’s success last season.

Former Holston High School standout Liyah French averaged 18.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and was a first-team all-region performer. The sharp-shooting guard made eight 3-pointers and finished with 35 points in a win over Louisburg.

Destiny Jarnigan (Cherokee) also returns after averaging 6.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while Ta’Mya Robertson (9.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg) figures to play a key role.

Amber Kimberlin (Marion), Kaycee Deskins (Patrick Henry), Hayley Farris (Marion), Katie Barr (Chilhowie) and Anna Hagy (Marion) join French as the Southwest Virginia players on the roster of the Flying Eagles.

Kimberlin earned a first-team spot on the Virginia High School Coaches Association all-state squad last season after averaging nearly five assists per game for the Southwest District champions.

Jeila Greenlee, who played at both Science Hill and Knoxville Catholic in high school, has transferred to SWCC from Chipola College in Florida. She averaged 1.7 points in nine games last season for the Indians.

Anya Williams from Indian River High School in the Tidewater region is another newcomer.

Head coach Thad Lambert likes his team’s ability to shoot the ball from long range, but the Flying Eagles don’t have much size in the paint.

The women’s hoops team has had the most success of any SWCC program – a 29-21 record – since the school reinstated its athletic programs a few years ago.

SWCC opens the season on Nov. 3 after four exhibition contests.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a really good mix of local talent on the team this year. Going into our fourth week of practice our girls have really meshed well together. If the kids continue to work hard and adapt to the speed of the game, I think we can be one of the top teams in our conference at the end of the season.”